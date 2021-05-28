Paul Hosford: Hope replaces caution as Government unveils plan to reopen the country

Whereas "caution" was once the watchword of these state of the nation addresses, it is now very much "hope".

After two Nphet briefings in a row described as "surprisingly optimistic", Ireland's Government can see a way out of the nightmare of the last 15 months. With vaccination numbers increasing, delays notwithstanding, Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening gave us a glimpse of normality returning.

However, as with every such announcement in the Covid era, there are people who will benefit, including many hospitality workers, gym owners, hotels; and many who won't, including musicians, artists and those in the foreign tourism sector.

The Government has, of course, given a date when "non-essential" travel can resume – July 19 – but that will not be enough to send the message that Ireland is open for business because, if we're honest, it's not really.

The return to normality, to a summer like 2019, will not happen this year. It may not even happen next year as many people will take some time to the idea of joining 80,000 people in Croke Park or jetting off on a holiday.

And, while this announcement is very much one of hope, the Government's flow-chart on who can and can't travel freely serves as a reminder that foreign travel as we knew it is some time away. While the focus for the last year has been on those who have left the country for sun, there are thousands for whom "non-essential" travel is anything but non-essential.

For immigrants whose families are in countries outside the EU, it has been 15 months of having no option to go home for fear they may not be able to come back, through the suspension of visas or the prohibitive cost of hotel quarantine.

For many who are from countries as close as Britain, the option of casually popping home is also a tricky one, thanks to the emergence of the Indian variant, though they will hope that the UK's rapid progress in vaccination will allow them fly into Ireland soon. After more than a year for many, it is hard to tell them that a visit to their home is not essential.

But these are the balances which the Government has had to weigh up. The reopening has been referred to by many politicians as "a menu" – we get to pick and choose what we want. What is often unsaid is that, as with any restaurant, you can only afford to order so much.

So this is the calculation the Government has made – make life somewhat more normal on this island while saying that normality for those leaving or arriving can wait a few weeks longer. It is a defensible position, but I say that as someone whose business is unaffected and family is in Ireland, those in opposite situations will likely disagree.

The Government will argue, as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar did earlier, that waiting to resume travel means about 300,000 extra vaccinations a week, which means that by the time travel resumes, 2.1m doses could be administered.

And that is the real plan here – buy time, vaccinate and ensure that when something opens, it opens for good.

What the Taoiseach announced was an optimistic reopening, but one that is probably more restrained than is possible overall. But, given that the last time the Government pushed a reopening was Christmas, that is understandable.

But, once again, there are winners and losers from the menu of options and those who got the shorter straws will need to be supported, both financially and societally, as we enter what we all hope is the final stretch of this pandemic.