Q&A: What do we expect in the latest reopening plans?

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening to discuss the next stage in Ireland's reopening.

The committee will discuss the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) before an announcement is made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin tomorrow.

Here is everything that we know so far.

What's on the table?

Tomorrow is expected to mark another incremental move in the reopening of Irish society but we will see much of how the summer is up for discussion.

It will lay out the return of sports, hospitality, and details of mass gathering events which will pilot how things like live music will return.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has drawn up a list of events in sports and culture which could see crowds from 50 to 5,000 return on a trial basis

It will also solidify the announcements made about sectoral openings from next week, such as hotels and outdoor dining the week after.

From June 7, bars and restaurants can serve outdoors — with no need for a €9 meal or time limits. Gyms, swimming pools, and leisure centres can reopen and sports games will be allowed to go ahead with no spectators.

Cinemas and theatres are also likely to receive word on when they can reopen — possibly as early as the end of June.

What about indoor dining?

A date for indoor dining may be announced, but if it is, the return is unlikely to come before the second week in July.

What about international travel?

Any guidance on when international travel can resume en masse will depend on the implementation of the EU digital green cert.

Ministers have said that they hope to have this in place by mid-July, but any full announcement is likely to come in the latter half of June.

What about weddings?

Weddings are expected to go to 25 guests allowed at a reception, with 50 allowed at a ceremony.

How about the PUP and other supports?

There will be no announcement on the continuation of Covid supports on Friday, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has already said that he expects the same level of supports to remain in place until September.