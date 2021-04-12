Covid-19 restrictions: What can you do from today?

After more than 100 days living under a Level 5 lockdown, Covid-19 restrictions are set to ease today for the first time since December 30.

Here's what you can do as the country begins its slow and steady exit out of lockdown.

5k rule

The 5km travel limit will be relaxed from today, meaning people may travel anywhere within their county, or up to 20km, whichever is furthest.

Households mixing

People from two households can meet with each other outdoors for social and recreational purposes from today, although the Government is adamant this should not be in private gardens.

People from two households can meet with each other outdoors for social and recreational purposes Picture: Damian Coleman

Back to school

Remote learning will be a thing of the past from this morning, as all primary and secondary school pupils return to the classroom.

While teachers have threatened to take strike action if they aren’t reprioritised for the Covid-19 jab, this will not affect the remainder of this school year.

Construction

Some 14,000 people working in the construction sector will return to work on this morning, with all residential construction projects and childcare facility projects able to recommence.

The construction industry has been restricted in its operations since early January with only the construction of buildings related to health, education and social housing allowed to continue under level 5 restrictions.