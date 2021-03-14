Catherine's law removes just one barrier facing people with disabilities

Following on from the welcome introduction of ‘Catherine’s Law’, the wider systemic barriers, which do not allow people with disabilities to participate in any form of work or without losing a significant portion of their disability payment need to be highlighted.

This problem has been ongoing for many years and has been brought at parliamentary level on several occasions and through various reports. These rules are disabling and not allowing people to 'play to their strengths'.

The right to participate in work is a core human right under Article 27 of the UN Convention on the Rights for Persons with Disabilities.

However, it is clear that Ireland is failing to meet its obligations as evidenced by the recent European Commission country report, which revealed that Ireland has one of the lowest employment rates for people with disabilities in the EU (26.2 % compared to 48.1 % in the EU in 2017).

Ireland also has one of the highest gaps between people with and without disabilities (45.1 percentage points) in employment. This has resulted in social exclusion and poverty for many.

The State's failure to meet its obligation in this area and the barriers to participating in employment due to the rules on disability payments will be included in the impending Shadow Report on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities where the Irish State will be held to account.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently stated that the new law on remote working would allow people with disabilities to participate in the workforce at a higher rate than previously.

"A shift away from office-based working will open up new job opportunities for people who want to live in rural Ireland, people with disabilities and people with caring responsibilities."

However, this is not possible if the existing rules, which do not allow people to engage in any form of employment (part-time, casual, temporary, self-employment, remote or other) without potential loss to their basic income of €208 per week.

The risks are too great for people in often precarious health situations, many of whom are already living below the poverty line and have significant additional long term healthcare costs.

The additional costs of having a disability/illness remain even if the person participates in any form of employment.

The system does not consider the ongoing cost of having a long-term disability regardless of whether the person is able to engage in any form of work.

Under current rules, people with disabilities do not receive the €350 per week, which is considered a basic liveable income for those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and incur loss to their basic income of €208 per week if they engage in any form of employment, part-time or otherwise.

This serves to push people with disabilities into poverty and social exclusion and marginalise an already vulnerable group with complex healthcare needs.

These rules urgently needed to be changed to support people to participate and reduce further social exclusion. The laws on remote working, and the regulations regarding PhD scholarship payment were changed in a short period, so these rules can be changed quickly if the political will exists to allow people to participate without any cost to the Government.

This issue affects many of the 643,131 people with disabilities in Ireland who are on disability payments.

The barriers to participating in any form of work without loss of basic income required to live with a disability has meant that many people with disabilities have not been able to avail of opportunities to transition into part-time or temporary or casual employment and become valued members of our society on an equal basis with others.

These ‘ableist’ rules have resulted in further disablement and discrimination. By not allowing people with disabilities to 'play to their strengths' we are losing out on the valuable contribution people with disabilities can make to Irish society.

Dr Fiona Morrissey is a disability advocate