The Mick Clifford Podcast: Denis Eustace-Minding the mind in a time of Covid

Since the onset of the pandemic Denis Eustace says that he and colleagues are noticing some very worrying features in the mental health of older people. 
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Denis Eustace-Minding the mind in a time of Covid

This week consultant psychiatrist Denis Eustace speaks to Mick Clifford about the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of the elderly.

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 17:49

On this week's podcast, Mick Clifford speaks to Denis Eustace, who is the fifth generation of his family to train and practice as a consultant psychiatrist. He has specialised in later life mental health. 

Since the onset of the pandemic he says that he and colleagues are noticing some very worrying features in the mental health of older people. 

Fear and isolation are contributing to a rise in people experiencing mild cognitive impairment and more needs to be done to protect one of the most vulnerable cohorts in the population at this particular time.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021 Explainer: What is the AstraZeneca vaccine supply row about?
Cahirmee horse fair Seven years on, apology to children abused in schools is meaningless
App usage in 2020 Michael Clifford: Former TD's case shows the damage of social media disinformation 
covid-19mental healthelderly
Exam cheating rises

Traditional exams or calculated grades? Here are five options for the Leaving Cert

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices