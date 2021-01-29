The Mick Clifford Podcast: Denis Eustace-Minding the mind in a time of Covid

On this week's podcast, Mick Clifford speaks to Denis Eustace, who is the fifth generation of his family to train and practice as a consultant psychiatrist. He has specialised in later life mental health.

Since the onset of the pandemic he says that he and colleagues are noticing some very worrying features in the mental health of older people.

Fear and isolation are contributing to a rise in people experiencing mild cognitive impairment and more needs to be done to protect one of the most vulnerable cohorts in the population at this particular time.