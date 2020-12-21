Q&A: What will the UK travel ban mean for me

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan announced a 48-hour travel ban on flights and ferries from Britain to Ireland after a new strain of Covid-19 was detected in the south-east of England.

The government is also strongly advising against travel to Northern Ireland as the Stormont Executive struggles to get the virus under control.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government were "not sealing the border" but would be giving "strong advice" about travel north and south.

The unprecendented decision was not taken lightly said Minister Eamon Ryan given the historic significance of the common travel area between the UK and Ireland but the precaution was taken following decisions from other European countries.

"This had never been considered before but the UK decision on their travel restrictions was very dramatic and we conferred this morning agreeing to act," said Mr Ryan.

Find out more about how the UK travel ban will work and why it was introduced.

Why has this travel ban with the UK been introduced?

The government has decided to introduce a 48-hour ban on general travel with the UK in the interest of public health ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation following the detection of a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK that is reported to be more infectious.

A statement released by Government said: "The Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, the Minister for Transport and the Minister for Health had detailed discussions on Sunday and announced that in the interests of Public Health, people in Britain, regardless of nationality, should not travel to Ireland, by air or by sea.

"Ministers have engaged with the UK authorities and the Department of Transport has advised airlines of the ban.

"There will be close coordination with the Northern Ireland authorities as these arrangements are put in place."

When does it start?

The new travel restrictions came into effect at midnight last night.

There was widespread disruption at Heathrow airport as passengers tried to return to Ireland before the ban came into effect.

Similar scenes have met news of restrictions in the past as members of the public leave affected areas before regulations come into effect often on short notice.

In Britain, there were lengthy queues in London airports and train stations as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in the South East - including London

What other countries have introduced a travel ban and how long do they last?

The Netherlands ban came into force on Sunday morning, with it due to last for at least the rest of the year.

Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo issued a flight ban order for 24 hours starting at midnight on Sunday.

Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza said an order was signed on Sunday blocking flights from Britain and preventing anyone who had been to the UK in the last 14 days from entering Italy. The order bans plane travel until January 6.

Austria and Italy have not specified when their plans to halt flights from the UK would take place.

Germany said it was banning flights from the UK starting at midnight, Berlin time, on Sunday, with the German dpa news agency reporting it would remain in place until at least December 31.

France has banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight on Sunday.

Are there any exemptions to this rule?

Yes, ferries carrying freight between Britain and Ireland are free to continue for supply chains.

A statement by the government yesterday evening said: "Ferry crossings between Ireland and Great Britain will continue in order to keep essential supply chains moving.

"The Government direction for people not to travel from Great Britain to Ireland does not extend to essential supply chain workers."

Essential workers include:

Deck Officers,

Engineering Officers and ETOs,

Deck Ratings,

Engine Ratings,

Pursers,

Hotel/Catering Ratings,

Cleaners,

Contracted technicians,

Marine Pilot and HGV Drivers and/or persons holding an EU Annex 3 International Transport Worker Certificate

Will I be able to get a refund for my flight?

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have both issued travel updates for passengers affected by the governement's announcement.

Aer Lingus have said customers with a cancelled flight will be contacted directly and are entitled to a refund, voucher or rerouting in the future.

Ryanair have said any customers with flights to the UK cancelled by government announcements will be contacted by email and offered a change of flight or refund.

British Airways, which is also owned by IAG, and Virgin Atlantic Airways are not offering refunds to passengers who cancel year-end trips.

BA will grant ticketholders a voucher or let them switch to a later date, it said. It said it will only refund fares if the airline cancels a flight, a policy echoed by Virgin Atlantic in a Twitter post.