Ryanair and Aer Lingus publish travel updates for passengers after government's UK travel ban

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have published travel updates in response to the government's decision to ban all flights from the UK into Ireland for 48 hours.

The government announced the travel ban this evening in an attempt to prevent the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 before Tuesday's Cabinet meeting to assess the situation.

Ireland's announcement comes on the heels of other European countries' decision to ban travel from the UK.

Aer Lingus said it has suspended all flights from the UK to Ireland for the period and will be operating flights from Ireland to the UK to repatriate customers to Britain.

The airline said it would also offer flights for passengers with connecting flights to the UK.

Aer Lingus have said customers with a cancelled flight will be contacted directly and are entitled to a refund, voucher or rerouting in the future.

Ryanair have said any customers with flights to the UK cancelled by government announcements will be contacted by email and offered a change of flight or refund.

The airline said it would operate all other permitted flights to and from the UK including passengers who need to travel for business reasons.

It said any passenger who does not want to travel on a flight five days before Christmas can change their booking without charge up until March 15.

The government's unprecedented announcement on UK travel was made after a meeting of the government party leaders on Sunday after a day of conferring between cabinet ministers.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan made the announcement on the new restrictions on Sunday evening after a further 764 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and four further deaths

Exemptions have been made to essential workers and those bringing goods into the country.