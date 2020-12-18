Q&A: What's allowed from today under relaxed Covid-19 restrictions?

From today, changes to the Covid-19 restrictions come into place.

The changes were originally announced to help people to try and see some family members over the Christmas period. But what are they? And how long will they last?

Here were answer some of those answers.

Can people visit? And can I visit others?

Yes. From December 18, you can mix with a maximum of two other households in your home.

In an outdoor setting, like a park, a maximum of three households can meet while maintaining strict physical distancing.

What about pubs and restaurants?

Some pubs and restaurants are open, with restrictions in place.

The Government has said that: “Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants (serving a substantial meal) can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on-site, inside the premises, with a maximum of six people per table.”

However, wet pubs are only to open for delivery and takeaway services, while nightclubs, discos and casinos are to remain closed.

Can I attend Mass?

Places of worship can open for services, but only for a maximum of 50 people.

Face coverings are recommended and social distancing must be observed. The Government has advised that services should not exceed one hour.

I’m working over Christmas, can I go to the office?

The Government has recommended that people work from home “unless absolutely necessary to attend in person”.

Face coverings are recommended in crowded workplaces.

Can I leave the county?

Yes. From today you can travel anywhere in Ireland.

However, public transport capacity is limited to 50% and face coverings must be worn.

The Government has said public transport should be for essential workers and essential purposes only.

I’m coming home for Christmas from abroad. What must I do?

The general advice from officials is to avoid non-essential travel.

But for anyone who is planning on coming home for Christmas, you must fill out a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form before arriving.

Ireland is operating under the EU ‘traffic light’ system.

Most of Europe is orange or red in the system. Anyone travelling from a region that is orange or red should restrict their movements for 14 days.

This includes people who have no symptoms.

The same rules apply for people travelling from grey regions - areas outside the EU.

This does not apply to people travelling from green zones or people coming from Northern Ireland.

How long will these restrictions last?

Officially, the current restrictions are due to be in place until January 6.

But in recent days, cases of Covid-19 have begun to rise, Nphet has made recommendations to the Cabinet.

More strict restrictions could be reintroduced before January 6, with the Taoiseach saying it is “likely to be before New Year's Eve”.