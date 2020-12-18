Covid-19: Restaurants want clarity on 'yo-yo' lockdowns

The president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Mark McGowan has called for a “rapid” decision and clarity from the Government on the possibility of a return to lockdown.

The Government is expected to look at reintroducing tougher restrictions as early as December 28 after warnings from public health experts that infections from Covid-19 have begun to rise sharply.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Thursday night the anticipated period of relaxed restrictions – which begins today– would be shortened after warnings from the National Public Health Emergency Team and a meeting with the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Mr McGowan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the hospitality sector was controlled with well-trained staff and that statistics had shown that transmission of the virus was mostly through households, not restaurants.

The hospitality sector was “driven” and any further restrictions would be “a slap in the face” for the sector that had been focussed on working right through to the new year, he said.

“I’m very worried about the long term damage that yo-yo lockdowns are doing to our industry.”

Mr McGowan said he accepted decisions from NPHET, “we are responsible.”

The hospitality sector was ready and willing to “work hard on this”.

“We can do this the right way.”

There was no comparison between the north and south, he said, in response to a question about rising numbers in the north after a break in restrictions. “We’ve been much better at controlling the virus in the South and in our industry in particular.”

On the same programme, IBEC chief executive Danny McCoy urged the Government to take the weekend to come up with “a proportionate response.”

It had been disappointing the impact that the virus had on the some sectors – especially hospitality and aviation, he said.

“We need a considered response and quick decision making, but take the weekend and then make a proportionate response.”