Strict Covid-19 restrictions to be re-imposed at least a week earlier 

Strict restrictions look likely to be re-imposed on the public at least a week earlier than previously planned due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections.

Restrictions are being eased from tomorrow with people allowed to travel outside their county and gather in other people’s homes as part of their Christmas celebrations.

The lighter regulations were due to be in place until January 6.

However, after receiving recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his fellow Cabinet members will now meet next Tuesday to discuss an earlier clampdown which has been recommended by Nphet.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed a specific date has been recommended but would not say what it is, while Mr Martin said it is "likely to be before New Year's Eve".

The restrictions could include reducing household visiting to just one and further curtailments on the beleaguered hospitality sector, the Taoiseach told RTÉ News.

Nphet confirmed another three deaths and 484 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 2,143 and the number of cases nationally to 77,678.

The crucial 14-day incidence rate of the virus has risen to 94.2, and the number of patients in hospital with the virus rose slightly to 200 with an increase of two for patients in the ICU to 31.

Dr Holohan said: “We are now getting reports of substantial outbreaks in social settings, including workplaces, Christmas parties, and funerals. I cannot stress enough how important is it to limit your interactions now.”

He said public health data shows cases arising from large funerals "well beyond the guideline size both in the religious sense and in the sense of events taking place afterwards giving rise to substantial numbers of cases".

Transmission is also taking place in the workplace and at big weddings, director of public health, HSE East, Dr Deirdre Mullholland said.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Agency, warned the reproduction-number is estimated as between 1.1 and 1.3, higher than Nphet would have expected it to be by yesterday.

“We are also beginning to see increased demand for testing, about 800 additional tests being done per day over the last seven days compared with the seven days before that,” he said.

The number of close contacts is now about 3.4 per case.

"We are now at a high or a very high risk of surge in January," he said adding that the public should limit their contacts and space the days between each visit.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly gave the Dáil the latest details on the vaccine roll-out under the Covid-19 vaccination task force.

“Vaccines will be rolled out in three phases. The first phase will be the initial roll out, this will be followed by a mass ramp-up, and finally we will have open access,” he said.

“They will be provided at no cost. All vaccinators will be qualified and registered healthcare professionals who will receive comprehensive and specialist training on Covid-19 vaccines.”

The vaccines will be available at long-term care facilities including nursing homes, large sites like hospitals, GP clinics, and pharmacies. The HSE is also setting up mass vaccination centres.

The sequencing of groups who qualify for the vaccine may vary as more vaccines come on stream. Ireland has already signed up for five different vaccines through an EU agreement.

Mr Donnelly said: "The vaccines are not a silver bullet. We will still be observing public health measures well into 2021.”

The latest update from Dr Holohan to Mr Donnelly called for the speed and effort of the local health service on the ground to be increased due to the rising number of positive cases.

The letter also refers to a concerns expressed by the HSE about the continued absence of a case and incident management system and the need to improve the Covid Tracker app.