Brexit Q&A: How will it impact me?

As Brexit negotiations rumble on, a lot remains uncertain as to what will happen come January 1, 2021.

One thing that is for certain though is that deal or no deal, the impacts of Brexit will be felt throughout Ireland - including in ways we did not expect.

Businesses and industries such as agriculture will see their ways of working change hugely.

Beyond the political and industrial ramifications, many of us are wondering what changes we can expect in our day-to-day lives.

Here, we seek to answer just some of the many questions you might have about what post-Brexit Ireland will mean for you.

Read More Brexit chaos could add to commutes around ports as we battle with unknown unknowns

Online shopping

Online shopping has become even more popular in 2020 and few of us give much thought to where exactly our items are coming from.

As of January 1, online shoppers are advised to be mindful of what purchases they make from UK websites as they might incur additional costs.

According to recent research by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) only 15% of consumers are aware that buying from non-EU website may attract higher taxes and charges.

Revenue has advised that from January 1, additional import charges will not apply when buying something for €22 (including shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges) or less.

However, if the value of the goods (including shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges) is more than €22, VAT is payable.

Where the value of the goods is more than €150 (excluding shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges), consumers will have to pay Customs Duty and VAT.

People should also be aware that post-Brexit their current EU consumer rights will no longer automatically apply.

Head of Corporate and Stakeholder Communications with the CCPC, Doireann Sweeney said: "EU Consumer Protection law gives Irish consumers the right to change their mind after they receive their purchases and other strong protections when buying online.

"At this point in time, these rights are also reflected in UK law, however from January consumers may find it difficult to enforce these rights in disputes with UK retailers."

Groceries

Shopping in Irish stores will also change post-Brexit if there is no deal as tariffs would be imposed on UK goods entering the country.

The cost of tariffs and taxes often fall on the consumer which would see prices on UK goods rise in Irish shops.

Among the goods expected to be worst affected are cereals, household goods and confectionary as large amounts of these are imported from the UK.

Brands such as Kellogg's, Nestle, McVitie's and Mars would be among those affected.

An ESRI report found that in a no-deal scenario consumer prices would rise by between 2% and 3.1%, raising the cost of living for average Irish households by between €892 and €1,360 a year.

Travel

Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Irish citizens can travel freely to Britain under the Common Travel Area (CTA) which pre-dates Irish and UK membership of the UK.

Both the Irish and UK government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding reaffirming their commitment to maintaining the CTA in all circumstances.

Flights between Ireland and the UK and Direct ferry services to and from Ireland to the UK will continue to operate after the Brexit transition period.

The EU currently has rules in place which protect passengers in the case of delays or cancellations to their flights.

These rights will continue when travelling to or from the UK on an EU airline and from the EU to the UK on a UK airline but it remains to be seen if the UK government will adopt a similar passenger rights regime for passengers on UK airlines departing the UK.

When travelling by ferry, you will continue to benefit from EU maritime passenger rights after the Brexit transition period if your port of embarkation is in the EU 27, or in the UK provided that the port of disembarkation is in the EU 27, and the service is operated by a carrier established within the territory of a Member State or offering passenger transport services to or from a Member State.

Currently, when travelling to the UK you are not subject to roaming charges and pay the same for calls and texts as you would in Ireland.

According to ComReg, after January 1, roaming arrangements for Irish citizens visiting the UK will depend on the relationship agreed between the UK and the EU.

However, many mobile operators in Ireland have indicated that there will be no return to roaming charges for customers travelling to the UK post-Brexit.

Traffic at ports

Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Motorists and hauliers have been told to expect delays around Dublin Port Tunnel from January 1.

Special plans to manage Brexit-related traffic congestion at Ireland's main ports, tunnels and motorways will be rolled out from the new year to try to minimise any disruption.

They include enhanced traffic spacing, a queue management system for HGVs on the orbital M50 motorway and additional lorry parking facilities on the M1 motorway from the capital northwards.

The traffic management plan is based on a traffic light system, with associated communication plans and mitigation actions.

The Motorway Operations and Control Centre at the Port tunnel will monitor traffic flows around the port, at the Jack Lynch tunnel in Cork and on the country's main motorways.

There will be a hierarchy of interventions by official agencies based on the level of congestion.

This includes:

Enhanced traffic spacing at the northern Dublin Port Tunnel entrance.

A queue management system for HGVs on the M50 northbound approach to M1/M50 junction and on the M1 southbound.

Additional HGV parking capacity at motorway service areas on the M1 northbound and southbound.

Emergency HGV parking - Turn-around facility at Tunnel Slip to Dublin Port (Promenade Road)

Assistance of An Garda Síochána and motorway service operators

Read More Fishing speaks to the soul of Brexit mindset

Medicines

Picture: PA

Measures have been taken to ensure that Brexit will not have any immediate impact on the supply of medicines in Ireland.

In the case of any supply disruption at ports, this will be dealt with using existing supplies held in the Irish medicine supply chain.

The Government has been assured that there are sufficient stocks to bridge any initial issues at ports, should they occur.

People should not order extra quantities or stockpile medicines as doing so could disrupt the existing stock levels and hamper the supply of medicines for other patients.

People are advised to fill their prescriptions as normal.

Covid-19 vaccine

The Taoiseach has said that post-Brexit congestion at ports is not expected to be an issue in the delivery of the vaccine to Ireland.

In the event that there are any logistical issues, the Government's Covid-19 vaccine task force has put in place a contingency plan.

Plans are being made to deliver the vaccines by air or, in the event that air transport is unavailable, by land and sea directly from mainland Europe.