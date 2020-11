How does it feel to get up every day and face into fighting for your children’s rights?

That’s the lot of thousands of parents of children with a disability.

The law is there to protect all children, including those with a disability, but repeatedly the state and its agencies fail to observe it.

One of the biggest issues for these parents is finding a school for their children.

Miriam Kenny, chairperson of Involve Autism is this week’s guest on the podcast.