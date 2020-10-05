Q&A: Transcripts ‘extremely revealing’ of Séamus Woulfe attitude

A: The publication of transcripts of Mr Justice Woulfe’s interview with
Ms Denham about the circumstances of the event and his attendance there are
“extremely revealing” as to his attitude, according to Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats.
It is clear that Mr Justice Woulfe heavily qualified his public apology “because I wasn’t sure what I was apologising for”. He suggested his own colleagues were “pre-judging” him and also criticised the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.
A: Yes, he said the media reporting on the event was “astonishing”, describing the originalstory as “the greatest load of rubbish ever now”.
A: While some people and media outlets have called on Mr Justice Woulfe to stand down, such a move is unlikely, given how fiercely he defended his position in the review.
He called on Ms Denham to “vindicate his good name”, transcripts show.
A: Ms Denham’s report was a non-statutory review so it was limited in what it could say.
It did make a recommendation that the chief justice could resolve this matter by way of “an informal resolution”.
A: No. He hasn’t sat. The courts recess started the week after his swearing-in. He was not listed for cases until next week.