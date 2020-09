The Government's plan for living with Covid-19 lists five different levels of risk based on how a county or region is handling outbreaks of the virus. However, many people will have questions about what the plan is and what it means for them and their families.

How are the levels decided?

The Government will decide on moving between levels of alert based on advice from Nphet. Sources indicate that there will be a wide range of criteria, with the 14-day incidence of the virus in the county a leading concern. Other factors will include the time of year, hospital capacity and case trends.

What is different about Dublin?

In Dublin, there will be additional restrictions, though the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has bristled at the idea that the county is in "level two and a bit". In the capital,the additional restrictions mean that:

— No more than two households should meet at any time, with a maximum of six visitors allowed. Socialising can continue at indoor or outdoor public venues, but only with people from their own household or one other household.

— Pubs which do not serve food will not open on September 21. Those living in Dublin are being encouraged to limit their travel outside the county and only meet one other household if they do.

— Sports will be capped at 100 attendees

Can people come to my house?

Yes. In level one, you can have 10 people over from three households. In level two, where the country is currently, you can have six from three households. In level three, you can have visitors from only one household. In levels four and five, no visits are allowed.

What about weddings and events?

There will be no changes to the current guidance on weddings at level two, with numbers remaining at 50. Level one allows for weddings of up to 100, while at level three it will be 25. Levels four and five cap the number at six.

For indoor events at level one, there will be a maximum of 100 at business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events. This will go up to 200 in other larger controlled environments.

At level two, that will drop to 50 and 100, while at level three, these events will be cancelled.

For most outdoor venues at level one, a maximum of 200 people can attend. Up to 500 can attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum capacity of 5,000. At level two, this drops to 100 and 200, while level three and four will see 15 allowed attend. Level five will see events cancelled.

What about sport?

A maximum of 200 spectators can attend outdoor matches or games.

Up to 500 spectators can attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

What about travel?

The "green list" is expected to be updated next week, with a sea change of the approach confirmed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who said the list would include countries with an incidence of Covid-19 is less than 25 per 100,000 population. The Taoiseach said the Government was "broadly" behind a plan to join a centralised European travel list, which is currently being finalised by the European Commission.

Domestically, people will be required to stay in their counties in levels three and four. Level five will see people once more restricted to 5km of their homes.

Will schools close?

No level of the plan sees schools close, though protective measures are required throughout.