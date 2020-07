A new government was formed on Saturday 140 days after the general election. Micheal Martin was elected Taoiseach and he appointed a cabinet with a few surprises.

So what will this new government be like, how will it govern and what impact will the relationships between the various personalities have on the ability to get things done?

Danny McConnell, political editor of the Irish Examiner spoke to the podcast about these and many other aspects of the new government in this special edition.