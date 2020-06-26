The Michael Clifford Podcast: Jim Daly - Looking in through the Our Door

Jim Daly talks about life as a TD from rural Ireland, what could be changed and what should not be changed.
The Michael Clifford Podcast: Jim Daly - Looking in through the Our Door
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 11:28 AM
Michael Clifford

Junior minister for health Jim Daly took the road less travelled when he announced last September that he would not be contesting the next general election.

He had watched his young family grow through the years when his job meant he was at the beck and call of constituents even when he wasn’t based in Leinster House. Now he wanted to grab what he could before the kids were all grown up.

He talks about life as a TD from rural Ireland, what could be changed and what should not be changed. He also looked back over his time in the portfolio of mental health and elder people and revealed the only job that would ever have kept him in politics at this stage of his life.

