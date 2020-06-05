Michael Clifford Podcast: America’s Burning Issue

In a week in which protests spread throughout the USA after the violent death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, the podcast’s guest is an Irish exile in Seattle, Gillian O’Connell.

Gillian talks about how the events of the past week have awakened her to the reality of institutional racism in the country she had made her home for the last twenty-five years.

She believes that the recent events could well prompt real change this time and force the USA to confront its oldest problem. Interestingly, she sees that one leader in this respect could be corporate America.