Mick Clifford Podcast: Anne Ryan - when enough is plenty

The public health emergency and lockdown has for many people provided space to reflect on how we are living as a society.
Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 12:08
Michael Clifford

Are our priorities as they should be? How do we measure success? Is there a better, more sustainable way of living?

Ten years ago university lecturer Anne Ryan attempted to answer some of these questions in a groundbreaking and prescient book, Enough Is Plenty.

Anne is also a co-ordinator in the organisation, Basic Income Ireland, which advocates for a system of Universal Basic Income. On the podcast she explains her philosophy and where it has been put into practice with some encouraging results.

This story was originally published on April 24, 2020.

