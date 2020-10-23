Mick Clifford Podcast: Anne Ryan - when enough is plenty

The public health emergency and lockdown has for many people provided space to reflect on how we are living as a society.
Are our priorities as they should be? How do we measure success? Is there a better, more sustainable way of living?
Ten years ago university lecturer Anne Ryan attempted to answer some of these questions in a groundbreaking and prescient book, Enough Is Plenty.
Anne is also a co-ordinator in the organisation, Basic Income Ireland, which advocates for a system of Universal Basic Income. On the podcast she explains her philosophy and where it has been put into practice with some encouraging results.