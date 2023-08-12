Paul Hosford: Why has the State been sitting on the Mulcahy Report for six years?

Right now in Ireland, there are few things that the general public would say work well. Passport applications have bounced back from a covid-induced month in the headlines and are turned around quickly now; the standard of care within the health service is fantastic and outcomes are improving; and An Post workers are regularly praised for going above and beyond.
Before the commission could get to grips with its remit, the news broke of top-up payments to Ryan Tubridy and RTÉ’s entire existence, ethos, and funding became a political issue.
Now it is subject to three external reports, two Government-ordered, and a forensic accounting overview.
Speaking to the Irish Examiner this week, Mr Costello said it was “bizarre” that any government-ordered report would sit on a desk for six years. He said that if the Government was worried about the contents of the document, it should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.