Sarah Harte: My ‘Barbenheimer’ binge makes it clear that it’s still a man’s world

Last weekend, sheep-like, I succumbed and did a ‘Barbenheimer’ and watched two seriously hyped movies back-to-back — Barbie first, rounding off with Oppenheimer.
While I’ve no interest in deriding a doll that has given generations of small girls pleasure, it feels necessary to disclose that I didn’t go to the movie with an open mind because hyper-feminine Barbie gives me the “ick”.
Call me a crank, but I remain firmly convinced (the movie hasn’t changed this) that the doll’s body shape is unhealthy for young girls, sending a body negativity message.
For the first section of the movie which is set in Barbieland, I gritted my teeth and it seemed in need of a good edit. The clever voiceover by Helen Mirren introduces us to the idea that “since the beginning of time, since the first girl ever existed, there have been dolls”. We’re sold the idea that when Barbie was invented young girls were liberated by throwing away their baby dolls which trained them to be mothers, freeing them like Barbie to be anything they wanted. Hmm.
I half-heartedly scribbled notes, glad for something to do while thinking, bang goes part of my weekend that I’m never getting back. So, it was a major relief when Barbie and Ken headed to real-life LA and the movie markedly improved — cue knowing, satirical lines like, “I’m a man with no power, does that make me a woman?”
And overall, the central message in this movie is positive, everything exists in the world to expand the presence and power of men, so women have a right, to be whomever they want, and must say no to imposter syndrome (which seems to be a particularly female phenomenon) and should never quit.