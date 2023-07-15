Mick Clifford: Leo aims low in housing blame game

Leo was at it again this week. On Tuesday, Mr Varadkar issued a wink to some of those folk whom he understands to get up early in the morning, look out at the dawn, and contemplate whether or not they will vote for Fine Gael at the next election.

The occasion was a progress report on Housing For All, the latest plan to tackle the housing and homeless crisis. Leo could be forgiven for now and again channeling his inner John Bruton when it comes to the crisis. Bruton, when he was Taoiseach back in the 1990s, famously referenced “the fucking peace process” in an unguarded moment. The process was going through one of its many seemingly intractable phases and poor old John had had enough and wanted to focus on the things that he could at least attempt to change for the better.

So it goes with Leo today. The f***ing housing crisis has been around a long time now, and will be central at the next election, and there is no sign of it abating in time to harvest votes. At the progress report launch, he mused on why this crisis was persisting. He said that the measurement of the success of his government in this area would be in terms of the things that they can control.

“But it would be just simply inaccurate to say that government has control over things like the number of family breakdowns that occur, the number of people who are new arrivals who seek emergency accommodation,” he said. “I work with a lot of people who are in emergency accommodation in my constituency. There are lots of people who are in emergency accommodation and who refuse multiple offers to go on social housing.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien at the Housing for All update in Government Buildings.

In effect, the Taoiseach was laying some of the blame for the housing crisis on those who live in emergency accommodation, such as hotels and hostels, and refuse to take up an offer of a home for one reason or another. Notably, he didn’t reference the 100,000 or so people on the housing waiting list but directed his remarks entirely toward those who are living in emergency accommodation.

The following day in the Dáil, Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty asked him to apologise for creating the impression that those faced with homelessness are choosing to be in the situation. The Taoiseach refused.

“I have never sought to blame anyone for the housing crisis or for homelessness, not anyone, not the people who experience it nor the people who try to help them, whether this is the Government, the local authorities, NGOs or anyone else.”

He added: “If it would help and if it would help to contain the deputy and his outburst, I’m happy to rephrase the term ‘plenty’ with ‘some’.” (What he actually said was “lots”.)

The Taoiseach is aware there is a constituency out there that subscribes to the notion that they are paying for everything and others, usually at the lowest rungs of the socio-economic ladder, are on the pig’s back.

These indigents want to be mollycoddled while those who rise at dawn have to work their asses off just to get by. Mr Varadkar knows these people and he likes to feel their pain every now and again.

The reality of housing and homelessness is from a different world. Certainly, there are a small number of people taking the proverbial, as there is in every walk of life. A recent analysis showed that of around 25,000 offers of social housing in the last two years, roughly one-fifth refused the offer. These refusals can be broken down into genuine and simply unreasonable. For instance, a woman may not want to be housed in an area where a violent former partner lives. A couple, first put on the waiting list ten years ago, may deem a one-bedroom apartment unsuitable as they now have a couple of children.

Then there are the small numbers who refuse offers for relatively spurious reasons. In each of these cases, the local authority will allow an applicant a second offer but if this also is refused their place on the waiting list is suspended or they are removed altogether. This is as it should be and the offer moves on to the next person. It has no impact on the rising figures of homeless people and it doesn’t represent plenty of anything.

Housing developments

If Mr Varadkar is interested in some of the issues contributing to the housing crisis he might look at a couple of recent developments elsewhere. On Tuesday, planning permission for 578 social and affordable homes in Inchicore in Dublin was confirmed. This is a landmark development of a type that the government and local authorities are attempting to promote. The only problem is that it took five years to get to this point. Notwithstanding the pandemic, how, in the midst of a crisis, could the process be so slow?





Elsewhere last week, there were appeals looking to overturn planning permission for 785 apartments on the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview, north Dublin. Among the reasons for objecting was that the development would “seriously devalue” the appellants’ own homes.

“It cannot be acceptable that a transfer of value from existing residents (loss) to the developer (profit) be unquestioned,” the submission read.

One wonders what precise reason would be given if the development was exclusively for social housing, developed by the state, which would presumably “devalue” the existing homes even more.

Is it reasonable to object to new homes in a housing crisis on the basis that those already in situ believe their homes will be devalued?

There are often good planning grounds to object to new developments but there are plenty of unreasonable objections, rooted in the knowledge that the process is so slow it might delay planning permission by a few years, and who knows what could happen in the interim? Perhaps if Mr Varadkar is looking at the things he can control he might take a peek at the systems in place rather than hunting down a few cheap first preferences in targeting those at the bottom of the pile. Deflecting from the real problem, while appealing to his early risers, may be good politics but it leaves lots to be desired in terms of governing.