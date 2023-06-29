Michael Moynihan: Cork should think about the vista it presents to visitors as they arrive

Here's how you approach a city: “It seemed like a matter of minutes when we began rolling in the foothills before Oakland and suddenly reached a height and saw stretched out ahead of us the fabulous white city of San Francisco on her eleven mystic hills with the blue Pacific and its advancing wall of potato-patch fog beyond, and smoke and goldenness of the late afternoon of time.”

Jack Kerouac wrote that decades ago and, as a description of Cork’s twin city, it takes beating. San Francisco has a serious advantage: You can arrive by crossing the Bay Bridge or the Golden Gate Bridge, both of which show off the city.

SF is much in the news now because of a terrible drug problem manifest all over its downtown, not to mention vacant offices and fleeing businesses but, for the weary traveller arriving there after a long journey, it still looks fantastic from a distance. Where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars, etc.

A visualisation of a planned new Blackpool train station is a reminder of the way rail passengers' view of Cork City unfolds — as described by literary luminaries including Seán Ó Faoláin, David Marcus, and James Joyce. File picture

Because of that — and because many years ago I too approached San Francisco on a daily basis — I started to wonder. How do people encounter Cork for the first time as they approach the city?

A golden city on a (lot of) hill(s), or is it all a little ... underwhelming?

Road, river, and rail...

If you’re coming from the west, the road dips a little as you come towards the Ovens Bar, over the bridge and onwards along the N22 with EMC off to your right, and Ballincollig ... and that’s about it. A dull brown sign, a motorway, a few exits for the city.

It’s a little better coming from the north. There you are, coming along the N20 from Mallow, there’s a turn-off for Blarney, you get a memory of the old Sunset Ridge, and then it’s downhill towards the Commons. You’re there. Kind of. The city is visible, at least, if relatively unheralded.

Head in from the east and it’s another case of the city materialising slowly at first, then very fast indeed. Once you untangle yourself from Dunkettle and come in the Lower Glanmire Rd, are those storage yards to your left part of the city or not? What does that passing train signify, urban arrival or semi-rural enclave? Wait, there’s a hotel at Silver Springs. Am I in town now or not?

Flights of fancy

Flying into Cork is a similar experience, full of uncertainty and inexactitude. Once you get out of Arrivals and make it out to head left towards the city, where does the city actually start? At the front door of the airport? At the roundabout? At Bull McCabe’s above our greatest tourist attraction, the Kinsale Rd roundabout?

Safe harbour for ships

Whether people arrive into Cork via sea any more I can’t be sure, but there are superb images available of the old Innisfallen steaming upriver past Tivoli on its way to dock in the city itself.

That was surely a tasty way to experience Cork, to see Blackrock Castle appear out of the mist and then to take in the long vista of the Marina as a precursor to town itself.

Train of thought Still, I give the crown to the railway when it comes to impressive arrivals in the city. Intercity passengers alighting in Cork's Kent Station will have enjoyed the gradually-unfolding vista of the city before being plunged into the long tunnel between Blackpool and the city centre. File picture: Larry Cummins This is not just because it’s inherently dramatic, though a nod here to the likes of James Joyce, Seán Ó Faoláin, and David Marcus. All of them dramatised arrivals in Cork’s train station in various books, with emergence from the dark tunnel an obvious dramatic hook. (David Marcus’s account of the opera company arriving in A Land Not Theirs is particularly good.) Getting the train into Cork is also a Freudian’s dream, going through a long, enclosed channel before you emerge fully-born in the city itself. But the magic begins a good 10 miles further up the line, because Cork assembles itself for the traveller with their eyes open on approach. It isn’t so much the gradual urbanisation of the country as the first glimpse of the water tower looming over the northside if you look out the right-hand windows facing south: Just as you’re thinking you should be landing soon, that tank appears in the sky as a reassurance to the weary traveller. A Great Southern Railway train lets off steam at the entrance to the tunnel between the Glanmire Rd and Blackpool in the late 1920s. Picture: Irish Examiner Archive This is an exception to the rule, though.

By and large, entry to the city is unremarkable and unremarked.

The expansion of the city boundaries has made the parameters of Cork City vague to many of us.

Yours truly grew up on a part of Dublin Hill which marked the then boundary between the city and county, with our house (barely) in the urban area, but hitting a ball slightly too hard meant it had to be retrieved from the county.

Now that boundary is superseded by the May 2019 city extension. On that occasion, the population of Cork was boosted by 85,000 newcomers to 210,000 overnight as the first extension of the city boundaries since 1965 took effect, effectively annexing areas such as Douglas, Rochestown, Ballincollig, Blarney, and Glanmire.

Great for a boost in population. Not so great for delineating the new boundaries of a growing city.

City limits, county bounds: In 2019, the city quadrupled in size, absorbing areas including Douglas, Rochestown, Ballincollig, Blarney, and Glanmire. File picture: Cork City Council

Is it too late to create city gates which would make travellers aware of when precisely they’ve arrived in statio bene fida carinis?

I hasten to add that I don’t mean a gated community, the kind of exclusive enclave that is more the preserve of Reggie and his mates on the Blackrock Rd, but something along the lines of the old North and South Gate bridges.

In centuries past, when much of Cork City lay along the Main Street between those bridges (later to become North Main St and South Main St), there could be little doubt about the boundary of the city.

Those coming from the northern and southern expanses came up against a walled city which could only be entered at those bridges, though sometimes entry wasn’t guaranteed.

And here's what those bridges looked like at the end of that century. The expenditure evidently paid off!



1. Nathaniel Grogan, North Gate Bridge.

2. John Fitzgerald, The South Gate & Bridge, Cork 1797.



ps Wonder if the Sam Woodroffe listed was related to Dr John Woodroffe... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hLOD9SRryH — Crawford Art Gallery (@CrawfordArtGall) November 20, 2020

The gatehouses included prisons for miscreants whose presence wasn’t entertained within the city itself. This seems a little excessive (though, like every Leeside native, I keep a short list of arrivistes who are first for captivity when the coup begins). But I warm to the idea of a demarcation point which announces to the first-time visitor that he or she has entered Cork.

A gate, maybe, with the crest of the city and fluttering flags, and an instructive reading.

Should that reading be neutral, like an extract from Italo Calvino? “The city, however, does not tell its past, but contains it like the lines of a hand, written in the corners of the streets, the gratings of the windows, the bannisters of the steps, the antennae of the lightning rods, the poles of the flags, every segment marked in turn with scratches, indentations, scrolls.”

Along with the likes of James Joyce and Seán Ó Faoláin, David Marcus memorably wove the arrival into Cork by train into his literary work. File picture: Billy Higgins/Irish Examiner Archive

Should it be timeless and recognisable? “There is nought in the land of the slave or the free, like the green hills of Cork and my home by the Lee.”

Or appeal to the select few? “Here’s to every hound who knows his ground, No matter where they are.”

Jack Kerouac couldn’t do better.