Michael Moynihan: Cork should think about the vista it presents to visitors as they arrive

Here's how you approach a city: “It seemed like a matter of minutes when we began rolling in the foothills before Oakland and suddenly reached a height and saw stretched out ahead of us the fabulous white city of San Francisco on her eleven mystic hills with the blue Pacific and its advancing wall of potato-patch fog beyond, and smoke and goldenness of the late afternoon of time.”
Jack Kerouac wrote that decades ago and, as a description of Cork’s twin city, it takes beating. San Francisco has a serious advantage: You can arrive by crossing the Bay Bridge or the Golden Gate Bridge, both of which show off the city.
SF is much in the news now because of a terrible drug problem manifest all over its downtown, not to mention vacant offices and fleeing businesses but, for the weary traveller arriving there after a long journey, it still looks fantastic from a distance. Where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars, etc.
Because of that — and because many years ago I too approached San Francisco on a daily basis — I started to wonder. How do people encounter Cork for the first time as they approach the city?
A golden city on a (lot of) hill(s), or is it all a little ... underwhelming?
If you’re coming from the west, the road dips a little as you come towards the Ovens Bar, over the bridge and onwards along the N22 with EMC off to your right, and Ballincollig ... and that’s about it. A dull brown sign, a motorway, a few exits for the city.
It’s a little better coming from the north. There you are, coming along the N20 from Mallow, there’s a turn-off for Blarney, you get a memory of the old Sunset Ridge, and then it’s downhill towards the Commons. You’re there. Kind of. The city is visible, at least, if relatively unheralded.
Head in from the east and it’s another case of the city materialising slowly at first, then very fast indeed. Once you untangle yourself from Dunkettle and come in the Lower Glanmire Rd, are those storage yards to your left part of the city or not? What does that passing train signify, urban arrival or semi-rural enclave? Wait, there’s a hotel at Silver Springs. Am I in town now or not?
Flying into Cork is a similar experience, full of uncertainty and inexactitude. Once you get out of Arrivals and make it out to head left towards the city, where does the city actually start? At the front door of the airport? At the roundabout? At Bull McCabe’s above our greatest tourist attraction, the Kinsale Rd roundabout?
Whether people arrive into Cork via sea any more I can’t be sure, but there are superb images available of the old Innisfallen steaming upriver past Tivoli on its way to dock in the city itself.
That was surely a tasty way to experience Cork, to see Blackrock Castle appear out of the mist and then to take in the long vista of the Marina as a precursor to town itself.
Still, I give the crown to the railway when it comes to impressive arrivals in the city.
Now that boundary is superseded by the May 2019 city extension. On that occasion, the population of Cork was boosted by 85,000 newcomers to 210,000 overnight as the first extension of the city boundaries since 1965 took effect, effectively annexing areas such as Douglas, Rochestown, Ballincollig, Blarney, and Glanmire.
Great for a boost in population. Not so great for delineating the new boundaries of a growing city.
I hasten to add that I don’t mean a gated community, the kind of exclusive enclave that is more the preserve of Reggie and his mates on the Blackrock Rd, but something along the lines of the old North and South Gate bridges.
In centuries past, when much of Cork City lay along the Main Street between those bridges (later to become North Main St and South Main St), there could be little doubt about the boundary of the city.
Those coming from the northern and southern expanses came up against a walled city which could only be entered at those bridges, though sometimes entry wasn’t guaranteed.
And here's what those bridges looked like at the end of that century. The expenditure evidently paid off!— Crawford Art Gallery (@CrawfordArtGall) November 20, 2020
1. Nathaniel Grogan, North Gate Bridge.
2. John Fitzgerald, The South Gate & Bridge, Cork 1797.
ps Wonder if the Sam Woodroffe listed was related to Dr John Woodroffe... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hLOD9SRryH
The gatehouses included prisons for miscreants whose presence wasn’t entertained within the city itself. This seems a little excessive (though, like every Leeside native, I keep a short list of arrivistes who are first for captivity when the coup begins). But I warm to the idea of a demarcation point which announces to the first-time visitor that he or she has entered Cork.
A gate, maybe, with the crest of the city and fluttering flags, and an instructive reading.
Should that reading be neutral, like an extract from Italo Calvino?
Should it be timeless and recognisable?
Or appeal to the select few?
Jack Kerouac couldn’t do better.