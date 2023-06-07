Michael Moynihan: There could only ever be one Teddy McCarthy

The world has turned many times since March 2, 1979, but there was an echo of that distant spring evening earlier this week in Cork City.

Forty-four years ago, news of the sudden death of Christy Ring on Morrison’s Island was quickly relayed around Cork, notwithstanding the primitive telecommunications of the time.

The message passed among bus passengers and around street corners, while taoiseach of the day and former Ring teammate Jack Lynch learned in the most analogue method imaginable. His State car stopped by the Coliseum and an Echo boy told him the news.

Last Tuesday evening, the dissemination of news was also appropriate to the age. Wifi systems and fibre-optic cable conveyed another stunning item via websites and push notifications, carrying the information to people in Cork and far, far beyond: the sudden death of Teddy McCarthy.

Ring was 58. Teddy would have been 58 on July 1.

The comparison isn’t forced or coincidental. At a time when Cork swaggered across all codes and sports, and outrageous feats were common currency, Teddy McCarthy was first among equals, both ferocious competitor and inimitable stylist in Gaelic football and hurling.

At a certain point, the ultimate barometer of Irish fame came into play, and the surname became superfluous: it was just Teddy.

A lot of us went back further with him. As kids in the early 80s in the Mon, our first real encounter with Teddy was on the old Ramp.

Back then this was the exit from the school for hundreds of schoolboys, heading out to freedom, upwards towards Fair Hill, or downhill in the direction of Blackpool. It was rarely a gauntlet or a fight club; you sauntered down the Ramp, and sauntering was the operative term.

The general aim was to look like as insouciant as a Proustian character, if Proustian characters had the Holland and Madden maths book spilling out of their open schoolbags.

Teddy McCarthy during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final between Cork and Galway in 1990.

And nobody sauntered quite like Teddy, who even then had an aura. Long blond hair and open shirt collar, books about to cascade from the bag at any second, he walked the ramp with his pals in the manner of Napoleon and his generals considering the field at Marengo.

The comparison is appropriate: to us, as weedy first years, he and the others on the Harty Cup team were remote, towering figures. When one of them asked a classmate for the time one day it was as if Zeus had stopped his chariot to get directions.

Teddy lived up to this status. When we were in second year, the whole school made the long march from the Mon down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a Harty final against Chríost Rí — in my imagination, every sweetshop closed its doors to our approach, which was probably wise — and from the old Covered Stand, we saw Teddy steeple the ball over the bar from the left wing.

He was on the sideline and the percentages didn’t favour a shot, particularly from a 16-year-old, but hey: this was Teddy McCarthy. He shrugged his shoulders and scored anyway.

In the memory, that old seating in the Páirc seems almost vertical, which gave the impression that Teddy was somehow directly beneath us and shooting from the toilets under the stand. It all added to the general impression.

His next big splash came a few years later when he played in an All-Ireland senior hurling final for Cork against Galway. That game was his championship debut: his first outing, with all the chips on the table, 63,000 in attendance, live on TV.

If people want to consider Teddy McCarthy’s standing in Irish sport then the Double of 1990 is an obvious starting point, but that feat means the case of a player making his senior championship debut in the biggest game in the calendar tends to be forgotten.

Teddy had also been on a sun holiday to Spain just before that final, but he repaid the judgment of team management with a storming performance.

He was 21 at the time.

Cork duly followed the traditional route after an All-Ireland victory — off the train at Kent Station, up on the open-top bus, and in around Paddy Barry’s Corner to take the adoration of the crowd on Bridge Street. Not Teddy’s last journey on that route.

For people in Cork, this kind of achievement buttresses the native self-image. It suits the Cork temperament to believe that a native could drop into an All-Ireland senior final for their first big game, perform that well at just 21, and pop up in Beamish’s at the day job the following week.

The last time I bumped into Teddy was a few years ago ahead of a club game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I slagged him about getting a nice parking spot just ahead of me.

“That’s vision,” he said with a laugh.

“And speed, in fairness,” I said.

You can’t park in that spot anymore, as it happens — the redevelopment of the area near the Marina swallowed up that little zone of respite.

And teams don’t come around Paddy Barry’s Corner anymore either, of course. Health and safety concerns triumphed and with good reason.

The old grey bowl that was Páirc Uí Chaoimh is gone as well. The stadium where Teddy came out of the notorious tunnel under the stand to put manners on opponents from all over Ireland is just a memory. Its replacement is a brighter, shinier place, but it never echoed to cheers for a high catch by Teddy McCarthy.

Beamish and Crawford closed down a few years back also. Now there’s just a facade of the old counting house left, and an unused plaza in front of it. (Maybe there’s an obvious name for that plaza?)

The Ramp is long gone. The newer exits and entrances of the North Mon are wide, airy places, not dark tunnels reminiscent of a Second Division ground circa 1971.

And Teddy wouldn’t have come up from Glanmire to go to the school now anyway, but would probably have stayed local and gone to Glanmire Community College, which caters for his home place.

Even that home place has changed considerably: Glanmire is far more populous than when Teddy grew up and is now officially part of the city rather than part of the county.

You could say that that level of change is inevitable in any place over a span of 40 or so years, and retracing some of the high points of Teddy’s career brings you up against a lot of those changes pretty fast.

Yet those changes throw his playing career into sharper relief, if anything. The achievements remain constant, the style and attitude timeless: those elements combine to make him a quintessential representative of his home place, but he didn’t embody Cork so much as he embodied how Cork people like to think of themselves.

Unique.

Which is appropriate. There could only ever be one Teddy McCarthy.