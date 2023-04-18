Fergus Finlay: There would always be a ray of hope if Pat was on your side

Pat Magner was a fighter. I’m guessing he was brought up that way, to stand his corner, to defend those who needed defending, to fight for the things he believed in. He grew up in a working-class family, and he never once forgot what side he was on. He liked a bit of style and he relished a good suit and tie. He was a really proud member of our Senate, but a prouder still Northsider from Cork.

He hated bullies and he loved being with people who needed a pal. Especially people who needed someone to speak up for them. The thing you knew most about Pat was that if he had your back, you had nothing to fear.

Pat died the other day. At his funeral, his eldest son, Eric, spoke movingly and brilliantly about the people who mattered most in his life, especially his kids and grandkids — what they meant to him and what he meant to them. You could hear the love of a decent, honourable man in Eric’s voice.

You may not have heard of Pat. If you were from Cork, mind you, and took an interest in what was going on around you, you would have. If you’d ever been involved in Irish politics, especially from the early 1980s on, you would have.

He wasn’t what you’d call a “front of house” man. An organiser to his boots, the thing he loved most was getting other people elected. But not just for its own sake. He wanted to get good people elected because that’s how you change things. He wanted to see his party in power because that’s how you got things done.

And he loved the challenge and the despair and the hunger and the craic of politics

During any campaign, from early in the morning for as long as it took, he’d be there, cajoling and scolding, marshalling and guiding, always making sure that nothing was left undone.

He also had a gift for sucking other people in. If it wasn’t for Pat Magner, I’d have had a comfortable job and a company car for my whole working life. Instead, and because of him, I got to do stuff. My wife, Frieda, and I also got to meet Anne Byrne, who became Anne Magner. Between them, they had more guts, style, humour, and passion than any couple you could meet.

And their joint organising ability was extraordinary. The great playwright Sean O’Casey once wrote of Jim Larkin: “Here was a man who would put a flower in a vase on a table as well as a loaf on a plate”. When you saw Pat and Anne working together on a campaign or an event, you knew exactly what that phrase meant.

As Pat and Anne walked down the aisle after their wedding years ago, we were all reduced to laughter at the tune that rang out around the church — “there may be trouble ahead”. Let’s face the music — and dance. That’s what they both believed. And practiced. At his funeral, Anne, who experiences considerable pain just now, refused the wheelchair offered to her and walked his coffin down the aisle. It was the personification of grace and guts.

Visionary

Pat was far more than an organiser. Here’s an idea he had in the 1980s — something he wanted the then government to pursue. And remember, this was a time when the country was a much darker place, and we hadn’t two shillings to rub together.

“Here’s what we could do,” he said. “Every town and village in Ireland has a derelict site. The country is full of trees that can be turned into timber and then replanted. The Office of Public Works is full of architects and engineers. Let’s put them all together and build an adventure playground everywhere. We’ll have a competition for the best designs and just get on with it.” I remember asking why. Weren’t there other priorities, other ways to spend scarce cash?

“You don’t get it,” he said. “Do it right and it would cost almost nothing. But it would create jobs. It would showcase talent. It would turn waste wood into a real product. And most of all, it would give every kid in Ireland a place to play.”

We did eventually start to build adventure playgrounds in Ireland. We did eventually learn to appreciate the importance of play. But we didn’t listen to him when we should have.

But it was the heat of the battle that drew him most. It didn’t matter how great the crisis was, or how deep a pickle you were in. If Pat was on your side, there’d always be a way out

In politics, you have allies and opponents. Some in politics have enemies too. Pat fought for his allies, and he fought his opponents fiercely when it mattered. But even his opponents respected him, and most if not all became his friends. Because he believed passionately in politics as a profession, not as a war. And he believed there were honourable ways to conduct a battle. You fight as hard as you need to. And you fight to win. But then you make peace, and you find a way to have a laugh together. And perhaps a pint or two.

Pat told me once that old age isn’t for the faint-hearted. And he was right about that. For the last couple of years of his life, Pat’s great battle was with dementia.

I used to think if anyone could win that battle it would be him

I’d often pick him up at the nursing home he lived in and we’d go for a drive. Once, not that long ago, we found ourselves outside Glasnevin Cemetery and I suggested we might walk around for a bit because he had such an interest in history.

We passed Daniel O’Connell, Eamon de Valera, Parnell, and my favourite, Jim Larkin. Then we heard voices in the distance — it was a tour, being led by one of Glasnevin’s brilliant guides. As we caught up with them, we realised it was a tour of English people, being told about stuff they’d never learned at school.

As we drew abreast of the group they were clustered around the grave of Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa. The guide was explaining its significance — that moment when a young and relatively unknown Patrick Pearse gave the speech that would catapult him into national leadership. As the guide was outlining the historical context, I suddenly became aware of Magner standing taller beside me (and remember, I wouldn’t be sure if Pat knew what day of the week it was).

“The fools, the fools,” he said, his voice gradually gaining in strength, and not missing a single word. “They have left us our Fenian dead, and while Ireland holds these graves, Ireland unfree shall never be at peace!”

Magner, I thought, you haven’t lost it yet. But dementia is one of those opponents you can’t beat. He fought on, but it was a losing battle. And he’s gone now. A man who gave far more than political meaning to the word comrade. It’s how I’ll always remember him. My friend. My comrade.