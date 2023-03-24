Alison O’Connor: Micheál Martin was right to speak up on homeschooling

It’s a word that brings me out in a bit of a rash. Recent events have simply cemented my negative views towards the homeschooling of children.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin was bang-on when he said he wasn’t a great fan of the practice, referencing the importance of socialisation for children, the idea that children should be educated in schools. “I think children need to socialise,” he told this newspaper last week.

No surprise the issue is topical owing to a certain family whom it seems wiser to simply not name at this stage. The vast majority witnessing their antics will already have come to the conclusion that the homeschooling did them no favours at all.

A teacher before he entered politics, the Tánaiste said he did not wish to sound patronising but he believed there was a reason these siblings have “a very isolated perspective in life and everybody else is wrong”.

It is understandable that parents around the country who do homeschool might grit their teeth at being judged by the extraordinary carry-on of one particular family.

But those particular home educators aside, the idea of keeping your children away from a school setting has simply never sat easy. It points towards an obsessive need to keep control of your child’s/children’s environment, and to not allow any challenge of the “purity” of the beliefs you wish to instil as a parent, whether that be in the classroom or on the playground.

Our Constitution states the primary and natural educator of the child is the family. Article 42 allows parents to provide this education at home.

What a loss not to have those experiences of navigating that first day at primary school all the way through to the Leaving Certificate. The friendships that began right at the start and survived the entire way through into adulthood.

According to Tusla, which is responsible for regulating homeschooling, the parent is obliged to apply to the Child and Family Agency to register as outlined in the Education (Welfare) Act, 2000. An assessment of the education being provided is carried out.

The numbers registered have risen to 1,995 children. The agency confirmed that throughout the period of 2020-2022 there was an increase in queries and applications for home education as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the number was 1,648 children.

But just because you can, does not mean you should. While numbers did increase, surely the pandemic period also convinced many, many parents who might have flirted with the notion, that day-to-day education is best left to the experts.

Homeschooling clearly requires enormous effort but there must also be quite an element of ego involved in a parent believing an exclusive relationship between them and their children is the best way forward. Someone who has never sent a child through a school gate is likely inclined to surround themselves with confirmation bias that this is the best thing to do.

How stifling for the children. How does this prepare them for real life beyond the kitchen table?

What a loss not to have those experiences of navigating that first day at primary school all the way through to the Leaving Certificate. The friendships that began right at the start and survived the entire way through into adulthood.

If it’s your bog standard national school, it’s the richness of the experience of your child spending their day with others from different social backgrounds, different family make-up, different religion.

The ‘learning’ that goes on in the playground is just as important as that which takes place in the classroom, certainly in terms of preparing your child for adulthood and the workforce.

It’s learning to take your turn, to move outside of your comfort zone, to be part of a class discussion, to take on board the opinions of others. What about the intellectual development of your own thoughts so that you can refute the claims of classmates in a debate?

You do hear homeschool parents say they bring their children to meet up with other kids in a similar situation to ensure they get to socialise. Still though, they’re a fairly like-minded bunch, aren’t they all the same?

It’s the dynamic of being in a situation with your peers for a sex education class, a consent workshop — all the better if it is boys and girls. Still, I imagine there is a fair number of home educators who keep their children at home precisely so they do not have this shared experience — for fear of some sort of corruption of their thoughts.

Our education system has its faults. There are some years in primary school when you wait with bated breath to wonder which teacher your child has got for next year — there is so little can be done in Ireland with a bad teacher, whether in primary or secondary. But the majority of teachers are very good and work hard.

The ‘learning’ that goes on in the playground is just as important as that which takes place in the classroom, certainly in terms of preparing your child for adulthood and the workforce.

If children learn to deal with adversity in a healthy way when they are younger then they are well-equipped for when it inevitably happens in adult life. We all want to protect our children and there is nothing worse for a parent than the idea their child is being bullied by a teacher or a fellow pupil. If a school fails to deal with such issues a parent is perfectly correct to consider moving them. I’d still hesitate to think homeschooling is the answer.

However, there clearly will be a small number of cases where it might be of value — where other ideas have been exhausted. An Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) research professor told the Irish Times homeschooling had the potential for keeping school refusers engaged in education.

Dr Selina McCoy, ESRI associate research professor and joint head of education research, said homeschooling has potential for “keeping school refusers engaged in education, and improving the experiences for some students with special educational needs”.

Homeschooling is not something in general the ESRI has examined but arising from covid and school closures there was the “unexpected finding” that for a “small subset" of students, some with special education needs, distance learning was a generally positive experience. There is a suggestion that distance learning and possibly homeschooling has potential for keeping school refusers engaged in education.

Homeschooling is for the self selecting few — the preserve of the middle classes who have the time and resources to do it. Looking generally at the research, it’s not easy to draw any definitive conclusions. Some parents opt for a structured homeschool programme, others are more freewheeling.

Obviously, it will depend on the skill of the parent as a teacher, their own educational attainment. Some children will have the benefit of being involved in lots of after-school activities and socialising there with their peers. Others won’t.

Ultimately, for children, going out the door each morning to school is the best option.