Joyce Fegan: How would Good Friday Agreement's architects have navigated Twitter?

"We take this occasion to thank each of you for your courtesy. It has been a pleasure to work with you."

These were the parting words printed on the cover of the Good Friday Agreement, as signed on April 10, 1998.

Scrawled over these printed words are the 39 black and blue biro signatures of Tony Blair, Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness, Mo Mowlam, and Bertie Ahern.

As we approach the 25th anniversary of this historic multi-party political deal, designed to bring an end to violent conflict in the North, you cannot help but wonder if such unity among leaders would be achievable in today’s social-media-centric world.

It is hard to imagine Nobel Peace Prize recipient John Hume holding a social media account, let alone becoming embroiled in a Twitter spat.

Indeed, it’s hard to imagine any of the 39 signatories throwing their toys out of the pram on the lead-up to this agreement over who said what about whom on whatever open forum or in whatever private WhatsApp group.

It’s not that human behaviour has changed drastically, but our modes of communication are now so immediate and so public that an opinion once shared briefly, and in passing, can now carry the significance of a public statement made officially. And everyone gets to have an opinion about the opinion.

Social media and large messaging forums such as WhatsApp leave little room for the delicate, nuanced work of peace-building.

It is hard to imagine John Hume becoming embroiled in a Twitter spat. Picture: Gerry Penny/AFP

Our political predecessors worked in a time where you “measured twice and cut once” when it came to any form of public speech.

Now, not a week goes by where high-profile Twitter rows or leaked WhatsApp messages between all sorts of leaders in our society do not make a major news story or become part of our public discourse.

Gary Lineker, a freelance broadcaster with a high-profile BBC slot, posts a tweet expressing his views about his country’s immigration policy and it leads to a temporary suspension, a group boycott by colleagues, and an ongoing war of words both here and in the UK. Everyone has an opinion about Lineker’s opinion. The reaction to his opinion has been described as “chaos”.

In Ireland this week, we had our own Twitter incident. A tweet from the account of Thomas Molloy, the Green Party communications director, read that there was “not one sensible person” on RTÉ’s Upfront panel on housing on Monday night.

Green Party Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan was one of the four people on the panel and she was identified in the tweet by name and photo.

The tweet got deleted, and the Green Party said Mr Molloy meant to send the message to a friend.

“Tom accidentally tweeted a message which he had meant to text a friend. He apologises to Neasa as he never intended for the message to be read publicly,” came the official response.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan was identified in the tweet. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The deleted tweet then led to an exchange in a Green Party WhatsApp group, the contents of which were shared with the media.

In the world of social media, relations can sour in an instant, and relations and repair of them are how we get work done.

On March 31, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a musical drama will premiere in The Playhouse in Derry: Beyond Belief — The Life and Mission of John and Pat Hume.

In the lead-up to the premiere, there was a call-out to the wider public to share any acts of kindness or fond memories they had of John and Pat.

One came in from America, from a media person called Mary Pat Kelly, who was a staff member on the anchor US chat show Good Morning America. She first ran into John and Pat in 1976. She was excited by John’s non-violent approach to The Troubles in the North and pitched him as a guest to her producers.

The reply came: “Moderation did not make good television."

In some kind of counter pitch from the show, which Ms Kelly does not detail, the peacemaker was offered the chance to appear, but in a different format.

Long story short, the Nobel laureate never made an appearance. And here’s why:

“The word came back: ‘Mr Hume says Northern Ireland is too complicated to be reduced to a yes/no proposition’,” recalled Ms Kelly, decades later.

“It was the first time in all of the years I worked in the media, [where] a politician refused an opportunity to be on television,” she added.

His response was unsurprising, knowing John Hume — for whom politics was about dignity first and drama never. He said:

Politics is about the right to existence — the right to life — bread on your table and a roof over your head.

For leaders, human dignity was the ideology at the centre of their politics. His early activism work proves this.

On October 30, 1960, he, alongside four members and £7, co-founded the Derry Credit Union, in order to generate accessible cash and capital for the community at fair interest rates. By 1996, it had 14,000 members and £21m.

Mr Hume, not yet an elected politician, also helped set up the Derry Housing Association in order to provide affordable homes to people in his community.

John Hume addresses a peace meeting in Derry in August 1969. Picture: Mirrorpix/Getty

In the association’s first year, in the mid-60s, it housed 100 families. In the same year, Derry Corporation (the city council) housed none.

Also happening this month is Imagine Belfast, the “festival of ideas for a better world”.

The mission is to “provide high-quality showcases for the discussion of contemporary political and societal issues”.

One sold-out event covers “The Transgender Issue” with writer Shon Faye, who recently published a book of the same name.

Imagine Belfast described the book as igniting a “healthier conversation”.

“ The Transgender Issue is a landmark work that signals the beginning of a new, healthier conversation about trans life,” reads the event’s description of the discussion.

These healthier conversations in spaces such as festivals, as opposed to online, are exactly the kinds of forums we need to get anywhere constructively.

Bono holds the arms of Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble and SDLP leader John Hume. How would the Good Friday Agreement have fared in today’s world of cyber arguments? Picture: Gerry Penny/AFP/Getty

Twenty-five years on, one can only wonder how the Good Friday Agreement would have worked out in today’s world of cyber arguments, where a flash-in-the-pan comment can rupture relations in an instant and serve only to further entrench opposing views. And yet these 39 signatories with their black and blue biros had far wider divides to narrow and navigate.

How do we get back there, to a place where objectives take precedence over opinion? Where constructive action is more important than criticism, where repair follows inevitable rupture?

It’s not that those 39 signatories, or indeed the 676,966 yes voters who ratified the Good Friday Agreement, would have been immune to the temptation of the immediate expression of their opinion, but when we have evidence of the kind of peace-building that’s possible, you can’t help look at the bright light it shines on how we conduct ourselves in 2023.