Paul Hosford: Hard road ahead to sell transport emission targets

But Fine Gael sources, particularly, have balked at the ideas, especially any notion that a congestion charge be introduced.
But showing them a better version of the areas around them will. More walkable, quieter, with better access to shops and services.
Brian Caulfield, associate professor at the Department of Civil Engineering at Trinity College Dublin, said in response to reports of the Cabinet memo that it largely makes sense. He said more public transport is needed and giving space to that instead of roads makes sense.
Leinster House is home to an array of art. Among the works around the campus are portraits of former taoisigh and a large painting of President Michael D Higgins.
But there are more than just paintings of notable figures.
Leinster Lawn, on the Merrion St side of the building, is home to an obelisk erected in memory of Michael Collins, Arthur Griffith, and Kevin O'Higgins.
It includes three low-profile bronze plaques, each carrying a portrait of one of the men and another which contains the inscription "Dochum Glóire Dé agus Onóra na hÉireann" — "For the glory and honour of Ireland".
Taoiseach Seán Lemass was forced to dissolve the Dáil and go to the country after Fianna Fáil failed to win a seat in the Mid Cork by-election. Instead, Labour's Eileen Desmond took the seat previously held by her husband Dan Desmond, which led to an unacceptable mathematical situation for Lemass and his government.
Garret FitzGerald resigned the leadership of Fine Gael and was succeeded by Alan Dukes. The described his departure as a "shock decision" which came after almost 10 years at the helm during which he led two coalition Governments.
After being wrongfully jailed for 16 years, the Birmingham Six were freed.
Former Fine Gael minister Hugh Coveney died in a fall from a cliff. The front page and four further pages of coverage were dedicated to the politician the following day. In one piece Tony Leen wrote: "When Charlie McCreevey said yesterday that Hugh Covneney was one of the few representatives he knew without an enemy in politics, it reminded one of John Bruton's words on the night of Coveney's 1994 by-election victory: 'Cork has given itself a representative to be proud of'."
Renua, a new political party led by Lucinda Creighton is launched. At the time, the reported that everyone was hung up on the name which had been previously used for a boiler service, food shop, and a trad band.
Over 100 illegal drugs were accidently legalised for one day. The Government were forced to bring forward emergency legalisation to close the loophole which made ecstasy, certain amphetamines, and an array of former headshop drugs legal to possess.
A no-fault eviction ban has been in place for nearly six months, with the opposition arguing that it has kept already record homelessness figures down.
However, the Government has indicated in recent weeks that it will not be renewed as landlords lobby against it. The Government leaders and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will announce its next steps on Tuesday.
The Cabinet will on Tuesday discuss proposals around Ireland's transport future.
As the country looks to hit a 51% emissions reduction target, the sector will be pivotal. But can Eamon Ryan overcome resistance within the coalition to any moves?
On Thursday, the Rural Independent Group will bring forward a motion on "Protection of Cash as Legal Tender".
The issue of cashless businesses and government agencies has come to the fore in recent weeks and some TDs are keen to protect the use of cash. Research from the European Central Bank (ECB) shows the extent to which covid has had lasting impacts on payment methods.
Fine Gael continues to go after Sinn Féin on its finances as the two parties trade barbs.
Junior Minister Neale Richmond is the latest to take aim as he accused Sinn Féin of "hiding" on the issue. He said that Sinn Féin's 2019 local election returns said it spent a total of €4,775 on 230 candidates in the 2019 local elections — or €21 on every candidate.
Sinn Féin, however, says that the local organisations and not party HQ paid for the bills.