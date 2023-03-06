Ryan to establish group to ensure transport sector cuts emissions

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is to set up an inter-departmental group in a bid to ensure the transport sector meets its emission reduction targets.

The National Transport Authority has published modelling to reach transport climate targets, which include a €10 daily charge for driving in cities, a halving of public transport fares, a 20km/h reduction on national road speed limits, and a significant increase in parking charges.

Mr Ryan will bring a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday to instigate the process of developing a Demand Management Strategy in order for the country to hit its emission reductions.

The strategy is expected to take a year to complete and will recommend policies and legislation aimed at reducing the number of cars on roads.

Just Transition Commission

The Irish Examiner also understands the establishment of a Just Transition Commission will go to Government for approval in the spring of 2023.

The commission will provide evidence-based, independent advice to the Government on the implications of policies for the Climate Action Plan.

The Just Transition Commission will make recommendations to Government, building on research and engagement through the National Dialogue on Climate Action.

Mr Ryan will bring the Annex of Actions to Cabinet on Tuesday, which details the steps that have to be taken to meet the objectives set out in the Climate Action Plan, particularly this year.

The development of the Demand Management Strategy in transport will involve ways in which the State can move to end congestion and change the way we use our road space, a Government source said.

"The strategy will prioritise the provision of public transport and active travel first, thereby giving people viable alternatives to using cars for every journey," the source added.

The modelling published by the NTA will also be considered as part of the Government’s strategy to hit its targets.

However, the issue will likely lead to tension within the Government, with one Fine Gael TD expressing concern over the NTA's modelling following a report in the Sunday Business Post.

The TD said congestion charges would “choke” city centres and have a devastating impact on businesses. The TD also raised concerns about the modelling, suggesting potential increases in petrol and diesel costs.