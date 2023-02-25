Paul Hosford: Is a SocDems and Labour merger a fait accompli?

The asking of the question itself makes sense. The parties are not massively different in terms of policy or outlook, and three of the Social Democrats six TDs have gained elected office as part of the Labour Party.
Her party colleague, Gary Gannon was more forthcoming in declaring his respect for Labour, and he was not looking to jump into bed with them just yet.
The Social Democrats point to their eight years in existence and the fact that in two general elections, they have gone from three seats to six and in the four TDs who aren’t co-leaders — Mr Gannon, Cork South-West’s Holly Cairns, Wicklow’s Jennifer Whitmore, and Dublin Bay North’s Cian O’Callaghan — have produced high-profile performers in the current Dáil.