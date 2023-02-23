Social Democrats not planning to merge with Labour, says Catherine Murphy

Co-leader of the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy has said the party is not considering merging with the Labour party.

Ms Murphy was speaking to her local radio station Kfm on Thursday morning after she and Róisín Shortall announced they would be stepping down as co-leaders of the party.

Both said they felt it was the right time to “hand over the leadership reins to the next generation".

Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns and Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore have said they are considering whether to put their names forward for the leadership, and will be consulting with their families and supporters.

Ms Murphy said the party had discussed their decision to resign as leaders in recent weeks and there was no other motive for their decision to step down other than it was the right time.

She said it was “really good timing” to make the move now as the party prepares for the local elections as well as the general election.

“We always said setting up the Social Democrats was about setting up the next generation,” she told Kfm.

Ms Murphy said the party needed to focus on the medium- to long-term and the party is not just looking towards the next general election but after it to deliver on what she said the party wants to achieve, “good quality public services”.

“We are not a failed State but the State is failing a lot of people,” she said.

She said the change in leadership would be good for the party and would offer a “renewed focus over what we want to achieve”.

Ms Murphy said merging with the Labour party was not something that was referred to within the Social Democrats and “this is not something we’re considering”.

She said Labour was a party that people “really lost trust in” during the 2011-2016 period.

Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns is tipped to become the next leader of the Social Democrats. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

However, Ms Murphy said she was open to having discussions about a coalition government after the next general election.

“What we continue to say is the number one important thing is how much of our policy platform can we get delivered,” she said.

Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns is tipped to become the next leader of the party but Ms Murphy said it would be inappropriate for her or Ms Shortall to give their backing to any one TD right now.

She said any of the four TDs — Cian O’Callaghan, Jennifer Whitmore, Holly Cairns and Gary Gannon would be “very capable”.

She said a regular meeting of the party’s national executive is happening on Thursday night and the matter would be on the agenda.

She said she expected the process for nominations for a new leader would happen quickly.

Ms Cairns has said she will be consulting with colleagues and family on the leadership bid.

She said: "I will be taking some time this week to consider and discuss all future leadership options with my colleagues, my family and my team."

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore is considering whether to put her name forward for the leadership.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore has said she is still considering her position in relation to putting her name in the mix for the leadership of the party.

Ms Whitmore said that the the stepping down of the co leaders of the party Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy had come "out of the blue."

"It was a big day of emotions. At the moment I am going to take some time to think it (a leadership bid) through. I need to talk to my family and to my team. So I haven't made a decision as of yet. I am going to need some time to process what has happened," Ms Whitmore told Morning Ireland

Ms Whitmore indicated that she wasn't opposed to seeing another co leadership situation within the party as the Social Democrats "works really well together as a team."

"You know the four TDs and the two leaders. We really came together after the election. So I think whatever happens, and who ever goes for it that will continue. We all have very different strengths. And I think all those strengths work very well together.

Both Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have said they will continue to represent their constituencies and will not be leaving politics.