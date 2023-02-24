In classicist Mary Beard’s book Women and Power, she starts with women’s representation at the “very near beginning” of western literature — Homer’s Odyssey. Here we find the first recorded example of a man telling a woman to “shut up”. A son tells a mother: “Speech will be the business of men, all men, and of me most of all; for mine is the power in this household.” The mother does as she is told, and goes back to her quarters. And so it began — Tate can claim little, only easy opportunism of misogyny that is millennia old and that finds a warm home in the online world.