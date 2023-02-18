Daniel McConnell: Why must victims be forced to fight the State for justice?

A message to Stephen Donnelly, Leo Varadkar, and Micheál Martin.

Spare us your sorrow. Your expressions of regret.

Spare us your faux concern for the weak and those who have been so badly screwed over by the State on your watch.

Never underestimate how cruel the Irish State can be.

And not on a once-off isolated basis.

Time and time again the State and its agents (ie the people we as taxpayers pay to run it on our behalf) seek to re-traumatise people it has wronged as an active policy.

Years after direct promises from the Taoiseach of the day, said Messr Varadkar, that this would not happen again, it continues to this day.

Weeks after the Government went to great lengths to justify its policy of contesting and containing claims about nursing home charges and disability payments, this week in black and white we have yet another, yet another example of enormous pain being heaped on the shoulders of innocent people who have already been failed.

Cóilín Ó Scolaí and his wife Irene Kavanagh blasted the Coombe Hospital after being dragged through an 8-year legal ordeal after their newborn baby Laoise died when her heart was accidentally pierced by a doctor.

They accused medical staff of lying to them following their daughter’s death.

Cóilín Ó Scolaí and his wife Irene Kavanagh with their baby, Laoise Ni Scolaí.

The family said they had to grapple with a “long and arduous legal battle to uncover the truth” of what exactly happened to two-day-old Laoise.

Laoise and her twin brother Cuán were born prematurely in the Coombe hospital at 28 weeks on January 22, 2015.

Their statement following the settlement of the case was brutal in its setting out just how harsh an ordeal they had to endure over those eight years.

They were told two days later that each baby had a collapsed lung and required a procedure to relieve it. This involves a drain being inserted into the baby’s chest.

At an inquest in 2017, it was recounted that the doctor who carried out the procedure was not aware of the protocols for carrying it out on a baby as small as Laoise, who weighed only 2lbs.

“We were lied to from the moment Laoise died and continued to be lied to for many years after her death,” said the family afterwards in a statement provided by their solicitor, Stuart Gilhooly.

Cóilín condemned the “extraordinary” way the family was treated in the subsequent years, saying they were “gaslighted” by the hospital.

“The medical profession was not only negligent but also continued to prevaricate and fabricate a line of defence for many years after our tragedy.”

He said that while Laoise lived, he and Irene were being told she was the stronger of the two, but the moment she died the narrative changed.

Then they were told she was the weaker of the two.

He said this gaslighting continued for two years and even when Irene attended follow-up check-ups with Cuán, they would always reiterate the new narrative which was very distressing to hear.

The legal process that they found themselves in began because they could not get to the truth of what actually happened to Laoise and it took a tremendous fight on their part to get to that truth.

The family said it took months following the inquest for the HSE to admit liability, despite the clear failings.

This length of time added to their pain and suffering, and they criticised the “harsh and gruelling” legal process they had to journey through.

Crucially, Cóilín said that had the hospital held up its hands at the beginning, admitted their wrongdoing and ensured that this would never happen again, then he and Irene would have been saved from this pain and torment.

“It would have allowed us to move forward to grieve our daughter a lot sooner. Instead, it has taken 8 years to get to this point and they have still not informed us what steps they have taken to ensure that this procedure is now safe. This has been a very long and painful journey that could have been avoided. Something needs to change,” he said.

Why does this keep happening?

Why does this continue to occur when the government, the supposed masters of the health service, tell us that it shouldn’t and that it is the clear intention of the government that families such as Cólin and Irene should never have to endure such torment?

This was not a disputed case. This was one where liability was not challenged or even in question.

It was a clear, open and shut case of medical negligence and the Ó Scolaí and Kavanagh family should have been spared this.

And so should have Vicky Phelan, Ruth Morrisey, Lynsey Bennett and many, many others.

Take another major case this week, where a €31m settlement was reached after a young woman sued the HSE over the circumstances of her birth at a Limerick maternity hospital.

Despite the failings, the settlement is without an admission of liability and the HSE's counsel said it intends to offer an apology to the woman and her family, but it will not be a public apology.

Counsel said the apology will be sent to the young woman and her parents at a later date.

He said the settlement package had been accepted by the HSE "as the prudent way of going forward".

No public apology, no admission of liability, but yet another major pay cheque for the taxpayer to cover.

A senior Department of Health figure, speaking to me the other day about the attitude and culture of allowing these situations to happen, was utterly unapologetic as to the harsh stance often taken by the State in such cases.

The defence was one of seeking to limit the exposure to the taxpayer from such claims in what they called a highly litigious culture here in Ireland.

I retorted by saying, I can appreciate a need to contest the case where the facts are in dispute, but where is the logic, I asked, of continuing to play hardball when the State failed in its duty?

Why do we still force those wronged by the State to fight tooth and nail to get the justice that they deserve?

Again, the response was legalistic as opposed to a political or moral one.

In essence, they want the chilling effect.

They want it to be hard for you, either because of your means or the simple ability to fight, to try and dissuade you from continuing on.

These cases remind us that the ongoing handwringing from government ministers, some of whom like Leo Varadkar have been at Cabinet since 2011, rings hallow.

Worse, it now smacks of insincerity or incompetence to change it.

If it is not acceptable, then stop doing it.

There is no justification for it and for all those so badly let down, it never needed to be this way.