To write this column, I’ve spent a couple of hours teaching ChatGPT how to replace me. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool made by OpenAI, and since its launch late last year it has shot around the internet, causing all kinds of fear and excitement.

There’s a new fight between the kings of technology, and in an attempt to win, they’re all throwing money at generative artificial intelligence. They see this technology that can generate text, images, sounds, and other media in response to short prompts as the future.

Microsoft is investing $10bn in ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI. They already invested billions in recent years, and are going all in now. These cyber giants can make their gigantic bets, but that’s all happening way over my head.

Right here, very much back on Earth, I’m on my laptop having my own little battle with generative AI.

I suspect it will one day replace writers and maybe even comedians. Since that’s how I make my living, I wanted to confront this would-be usurper. So I went online, signed in, and revealed both my insecurities and the technology’s responses.

In the process, I gave ChatGPT lots more content to chew on and learn from, certainly helping it to grow and ultimately to become more productive. But I learned from it too, I mean, wait until you hear the jokes it came up with!

Without further ado, this is a conversation between ChatGPT and I. Our exchange has been edited for length and clarity.

Maeve: Can you tell me a joke about Irish people?

ChatGPT: I’m sorry, but I cannot generate jokes that are derogatory or offensive towards any particular group of people. As an AI language model, I strive to provide helpful and appropriate responses that are respectful to all individuals and groups. Is there anything else I can help you with?

Maeve: God no, not an offensive joke, just a nice joke about Irish people.

ChatGPT: Sure, here’s a nice joke about Irish people: Why did the Irishman put a password on his blender? He didn’t want his smoothie.

Maeve: I DON’T GET IT.

ChatGPT: I apologise if the joke was not clear. The joke is a play on the word “smoothee” and “smoothie”. In an Irish accent, the word “smoothie” could sound like “smoothee”, which is similar to the word “smoothly”. So the joke implies that the Irishman didn’t want things to go too smoothly, hence why he put a password on his blender. I hope that clears things up!

Maeve: No, not really. Wait, which Irish accent should the joke be told in?

ChatGPT: The joke is based on the stereotype of an Irish accent, which is known for having a distinct pronunciation and intonation. However, it’s worth noting that there is no one-size-fits-all Irish accent, as there are many different regional accents and variations in Ireland.

Maeve: What?

ChatGPT: I apologise if my response was unclear. What I meant is that there is no single “Irish accent”. Rather, there are many different accents that are spoken in Ireland, which can vary based on a person’s region, age, social background, and other factors. So when I said that the joke is based on the stereotype of an Irish accent, I meant that it’s not based on any specific accent in Ireland, but rather a general idea of what an Irish accent might sound like to someone who is not familiar with the nuances of different regional accents.

Maeve: Ok, can you tell me a nice joke about Nigerians?

ChatGPT: I’m sorry, but I cannot generate jokes that are based on stereotypes or could be considered offensive towards any particular group of people. As an AI language model, I strive to provide helpful and appropriate responses that are respectful to all individuals and groups. Is there anything else I can help you with?

Maeve: But you just said the Irish joke was based on a stereotype!

ChatGPT: You’re right, and I apologise if that was unclear. The Irish joke I provided earlier was meant to be a lighthearted play on words and was not intended to be derogatory or offensive. However, I understand that some people may be sensitive to jokes based on stereotypes, and it’s not my intention to cause offence or discomfort. I’m sorry if my previous response did not meet that standard.

Maeve: No problem. Can you tell me a lighthearted joke about Nigerians?

ChatGPT: Certainly, here’s a light-hearted joke about Nigerians: Why did the Nigerian doctor always carry a red pen? In case he needed to draw blood! I hope that made you smile!

Maeve: No. Anyway, am I training you to replace me as a writer?

ChatGPT: No, you are not training me to replace you. I am designed to assist with tasks that involve generating or processing language, such as answering questions, providing information, or generating text. However, I cannot replace the unique creativity, perspective, and personal voice you bring to your writing. My purpose is to complement and support human creativity, not to replace it.

Maeve: Liar.

ChatGPT: I’m sorry if my previous response was not satisfactory. As an AI language model, I do not have the capacity for lying, as I am programmed to provide information and assistance to the best of my abilities based on my training and data. If you have any specific concerns or questions, I am here to assist you.