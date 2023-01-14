Mick Clifford: State needs a proper plan for immigration

FOR Roderic O’Gorman, the timing was way off, but he was also spot on. Last weekend, the Irish Examiner published an interview with the minister for children who said a defined group within the asylum process will have to be established to take in those fleeing their homes due to climate change.

“I think that’s something I would like to see but I think that’s something that would have to be done at an international basis,” he told deputy political editor Elaine Loughlin.

“It is very real that habitable land is being rendered uninhabitable and that is going to have impacts across the world for the European Union and for Ireland,” he said.

There is no surer thing. People in some of the poorest places on the planet are already leaving their homes because they can’t live off the land as their forebears did for centuries. They have to go somewhere.

A flow of migration north is inevitable. Short of raising a wall around Fortress Europe, there is going to be no escaping that future. And, apart from anything else, the most basic form of justice demands that those of us living in the north accommodate fleeing refugees, as we are overwhelmingly responsible for their plight.

Climate change has come about to the greatest extent because of the actions of the wealthiest countries on the planet. Yet it is the poorest that are bearing the biggest impact. If that is accepted — and there is a huge body of evidence to that effect — then wealthy countries such as Ireland either accept responsibility or we are facing into a new, scary, and quite possibly dystopian future.

What is required now is to plan for that future, to ensure that change is ordered and manageable.

Apart from anything else, demographics suggest that this country is going to need a major influx of workers to support a burgeoning cohort of pensioners in the coming decades.

The record of planning for anything in this state is poor, but it’s never too late to start.

Poor timing

So O’Gorman’s observation was rooted in common sense, and some of the negative reaction was little more than an attempt to wish away pending reality, but the comments couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Right now the medium- to long-term future planning for immigration has to wait a few months while the present is sorted out.

This week saw an escalation — in relative terms — of the protests against asylum seekers and refugees. Those attempting to stoke opposition to asylum seekers have stepped up their campaign.

On Thursday, they held gatherings at various locations around the country in an attempted “day of action”. The turn-out was pretty abysmal, but there is bound to be more of it.

So far, they have achieved little traction, but the continuing war in Ukraine and the steady rise in those seeking international protection are set to continue amidst the prevailing housing crisis.

The task for the Government and its agencies in the coming months will be to do what can be done in terms of providing accommodation while also assuring the general public that the rhetoric of hate is entirely misplaced and being driven by interests that have ulterior motives.

There are practical steps that can be taken. A system needs to be developed which will ensure that new arrivals who are patently not fleeing any form of oppression, but simply using the system, are quickly returned.

Sympathy

Nobody in this country could, with a straight face, blame anybody for attempting to flee poverty and begin anew in a relatively wealthy country.

Neither can any Irish person with even the most cursory knowledge of history express shock at immigrants attempting to enter such a country under false pretences. Generations of us arrived in the US and Australia on holiday visas and melted into the workforce thereafter.

So the motivation, or even desperation, of so-called economic migrants should be understood and reaction confined to sympathy. But equally, the law in this area has to be observed if the integrity and confidence in the system are to be retained.

At one point last year, 20% of those seeking asylum on arrival at Dublin Airport, the main point of entry for asylum seekers, were Georgian. There is no known conflict taking place in Georgia that would prima facia merit a genuine asylum application. That needs to stop.

Also at one point last year, 40% of those seeking asylum at Dublin Airport had no travel documents. The EU rules require applicants to apply for asylum in the country within the union where they land.

Quite obviously, a large number of applicants are making their way here shorn of any evidence that they had initially landed in another EU country.

Word, presumably, has got out that they are more likely to receive a more humane welcome here and that there are relatively good economic opportunities.

Again, nobody can be blamed for trying to carve out the best route to a new life but a rules-based system has to be enforced or else it becomes a weapon in the arsenal of the hate mongers.

In the medium term, the Government should act to marginalise the far-right by ensuring that new arrivals start out in communities right across society and not just in the kind of working-class areas where the protests took place this week.

Throughout Europe today, it is among those in the lower socio-economic brackets, many of whom feel disenfranchised, that the far-right has gained its initial traction.

It is therefore imperative that the government proactively demonstrates that society as a whole is being asked to bear some of the burden of catering for new arrivals in the early stages of what for many will be long-term stays in the country.

Catherine Day, a former senior EU official, led a group which issued a report to Roderick O’Gorman’s department last year on planning for the future.

“We are recommending that the state use emergency powers and legislation to build six reception and integration centres ... on State-owned land, building two by the end of May 2023 and four more by the end of 2023,” she wrote in The Irish Times last November.

There is a chance for the government to demonstrate that it will proactively act to ensure that the more salubrious corners of the state — particularly in an area like south Dublin and the wealthier enclaves in other cities — will play their part.

Opposition will be expected in places where the first instinct will be not to organise a protest but ring a lawyer.

However, if the Government is serious about ensuring that we don’t see a replica of the anti-immigrant sentiment that is polluting many of our neighbouring countries, that is what will be required.

Wait and see, or seeking out the long finger, simply won’t suffice. Thoughtful planning needs to begin today.