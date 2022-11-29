Elaine Loughlin: Simon Coveney under scrutiny for Iran embassy plans

Ursula von der Leyen became president of the European Commission in 2019.
While her political career only began in 2003 after being elected to the Bundestag for Lower Saxony in state elections, she comes from a strong political family.
Her father, Ernst Albrecht, was a senior commission official in Brussels in the 1950s, before he decided to enter German domestic politics.
She is married to Heiko von der Leyen, a professor of medicine and the CEO of a medical engineering company. They have seven children.
December 6: Patrick Hillary became the sixth president of Ireland. It was reported that there was “little public reaction” to the inauguration ceremony but children, who had a day off school in honour of the occasion, formed “interested knots of spectators as the motorcade, flanked by garda escort cars and army outriders, sped through the Christmas-lit city streets” to Dublin Castle.
December 3: It was reported that Dublin Castle had been transformed into a “fortress” as then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher joined other heads of government for an EEC summit. The Cork Examiner reported at the time that “sophisticated anti-terrorist equipment, including missiles, has been made available, all garda and army leave has been cancelled, and a special watch is being kept on movements of sympathisers of the IRA and other subversive organisations”.
December 6: Pressure was mounting on then food minister Ned O’Keefe to explain his position or resign from the government after it was revealed that pigs at his family farm had been fed with meat and bone meal that was linked to the spread of BSE in cattle. It came as agriculture minister Joe Walsh was due to travel to Egypt on a mission to save beef exports worth IR£200m per year, which were cancelled due to fears of BSE in Ireland.