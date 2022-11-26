Daniel McConnell: Ireland has paid the price for overloading our ministers

A mistake is often made about how the government in Ireland works.

When we say the word government, it leads one to imagine this vast edifice of connected entities all pulling in the same direction in a coherent fashion.

The truth is vastly different.

What we have are 18 departments, siloed away from each other, rarely aware of what each is doing.

Often suspicious of each other, more often than not, you will have departments engaged in petty turf wars with secretaries general engaging in empire-building when permitted.

The most pernicious aspect of this disconnect is the willingness to deflect and dump trouble on another department, no matter what the cost to individual citizens or the public at large.

Roderic O’Gorman, the Children’s and Equality Minister is clearly struggling under the strain of having to lead the State’s response to the massive influx of nearly 70,000 people from Ukraine and other countries this year.

Such strain has led to very real questions as to whether he is “overwhelmed” and, while he denies this is the case, it is highly likely he will see a dilution of his duties in the coming reshuffle.

While we have heard talk of a “whole-of-government response” to the events of this year, in reality, O’Gorman and his small team of officials are shouldering too much of the load

In recent living memory, the country has paid too high a price for allowing ministers to become swamped by major crises

Back in 2009, when the country was in the economic doldrums driven by the collapse of our banking system, the country’s Fianna Fáil-led government was in utter disarray.

In power since 1997 and a year on from the departure of Bertie Ahern, the green and luscious economic fields of the Celtic Tiger had evaporated and been replaced with the barren desert of ruin.

Former Minister for Finance Brian Lenihan.

Brian Lenihan, the then finance minister of the country, was grappling not only with a €20bn gap between tax revenues and what government was spending day to day, he had also taken control of the country’s largest bank AIB, the poisonous Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide and major stakes in the others by way of the Bank Guarantee.

At any normal time, the job of fixing the public finances was more than enough for one minister and his department to be getting on with. To have to struggle with the utter cluster bomb that was the banks as well was much too much.

But yet, despite many people saying it, Lenihan’s load was never eased.

Even in the wake of his terminal cancer diagnosis that Christmas, Lenihan remained ultimately responsible for the public finances and the banks until that government was eventually booted out of office in February 2011

Whether it was Lenihan’s control freakery or a lack of willingness on the part of Brian Cowen, his then Taoiseach, to dilute the minister’s workload, the cold truth of it is that the failure cost the Irish taxpayer by the way of catastrophic mistakes made.

That Lenihan had too much on his plate was recognised and one of the legacies of that period was the creation of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to break up the finance portfolio into two which saw Labour’s Brendan Howlin become the ‘minster for cuts’ and Fine Gael’s Michael Noonan become the ‘minister for increasing taxes’ during that 2011-2014 period of austerity.

Splitting of finance department

Given the demands on the State at the time, it was logical to split up the finance department but the retention of the two finance portfolios eleven years later is now more a product of coalition governments, whereby different parties want control of the money, as opposed to necessity.

But that move, as logical as it was, was a retrospective action after the damage was done by Cowen and Lenihan.

What was missing was an immediate method of intervening to allow Government to share out the load at a time of great crisis like O’Gorman is enduring at the moment.

But what is happening to O’Gorman is not new. In the decade since Lenihan’s death, we have had several examples of ministers of the day being overloaded by crises and being left to fend for themselves by the rest of the Government apparatus.

Think back when to Fine Gael’s Eoghan Murphy was drowning in the Housing Department as homelessness hit record levels.

Despite the damage the issue was doing to the credibility of the government, Murphy and his small band of officials were left to fight the firestorm of controversy by themselves

One special advisor who himself has found himself in such a firestorm told me: “People think that as a minister, there is this great body of support behind you from your department or from the Taoiseach’s office. The opposite is the truth. When the shit is hitting the fan, it is the minister and his two special advisors against the world. It is poxy.”

Donnelly pressure

Another example is what happened to Stephen Donnelly during Covid-19.

Whatever your views of Donnelly and his performance, he was shafted from a height by his party leader Micheál Martin and his colleagues in Government.

The demands of the job meant Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly did not have his full focus on getting vaccines to the public.

At a time when Donnelly, a rookie minister, was trying to fix the health service, handle the rollout of vaccines, and manage the impact of Covid-19 on the hospital system, it was decided that he and not another minister would be responsible for the hotel quarantine system.

Donnelly was the last person who should have been appointed to oversee such matters but coming from a weak position and not adequately defended, the busiest minister in government was made even busier.

The upshot is such decisions have an impact.

Such nonsense meant Donnelly and his small team were distracted with quarantine, which was nowhere near his bailiwick, and not focused on the core job at the time which was to get vaccines into arms and to ensure our fragile health system didn’t collapse entirely.

At the same time, we had ministers sitting at the Cabinet table with little or nothing to do who could and should have picked up the slack.

Unpopular as it may be to suggest this, there is a legitimate case to be made that bigger departments with heavier workloads should have more special advisors and support for ministers than smaller more niche departments

Is it appropriate that the Minister for Health has the same level of support as the Minister for Arts and Culture when their workloads are miles apart?

There must be some mechanism within government that extra support is provided to ministers under strain like O’Gorman is now.

Some mechanisms to appoint extra personnel at a senior management level on a temporary basis to enable quicker and more effective decision-making, to overcome bureaucratic log jams, and to ensure that the people relying on the State to help and protect them are not left exposed.

Surely, there are enough lessons in the past ten years alone to show the current system is not working and is not fit for purpose.

Let the reshuffle be an opportunity to reset the system and modernise it to ensure the people who need the help the most get it at the time they need it.