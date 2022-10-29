Mick Clifford: Mind your language, Mary Lou

The government’s response to the refugee crisis has been lacking in some respects. It has been constructively criticised by opposition figures such as Ivana Bacik. But categorising it as a “catastrophic failure”, as Ms McDonald did on Tuesday, is not just inaccurate but potentially dangerous in the current context. Such a description may well suffice for the housing crisis, but in relation to providing emergency accommodation for 45,000 refugees at a time when the system is under strain, and emotions running high, that is certainly not the kind of language that one should expect from a senior political leader.