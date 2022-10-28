Alison O'Connor; Promises of céad míle fáilte no substitute for warm, safe homes

When Russian president Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine, Irish people couldn’t have been faster in issuing a heartfelt céad míle fáilte to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. Back then we were told up to 200,000 could arrive here seeking shelter.

Now eight months later, a blunt message has gone out that we simply don’t have the beds for them. It’s a welcome with a big difference in that they’re being told they are free to come, but rather than a roof over their head, the offer could easily involve sleeping on the streets. It’s pretty stark.

How did we get to here? On reflection it’s not that huge a surprise. Hearts have certainly been in the right place, but we basically lost a bit of the run of ourselves.

We had that well intentioned message of one, nay, two hundred thousand welcomes. But as can be our wont, the reality on the ground may have gotten a little wrapped up with some virtue signalling on our part at the time. Understandable to have got so caught up in the moment — everyone so horrified by the actions of Putin.

In many ways it was a perfectly pitched response, our Government unwavering in its support of Ukraine, all those offers of accommodation from all over the country.

Accommodation crisis was already acute

But it was a response not entirely grounded in reality in a country already experiencing an acute accommodation crisis. This has been seriously compounded by so much of what should have been done in the time since, remaining undone.

As the Government pointed out this week, Ireland has never seen so many people arrive in such a short timeframe with tens of thousands receiving assistance.

Privately it’s pointed out that it was Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue who announced on the radio one day last March that proportionally we could expect 200,000 Ukrainians, when the more realistic figure being considered was 100,000 by the end of this year.

Around 55,000 Ukrainian people have arrived here since the war began. Add to this an increase in the number seeking international protection from other countries, more than 10,000 so far this year.

We knew there was pressure, but when asked last Friday if there was a danger people could end up sleeping on the streets, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said in a radio interview he could not rule that out.

Hours later, as it happened, we learned that some male Ukranian refugees had been forced to sleep on the ground at Dublin Airport.

There is soreness on the part of some Cabinet colleagues that Minister O’Gorman did not give a heads up for discussion with Cabinet colleagues before he took to the airwaves last Friday to say what he did.

We also know that once something like that has happened once, it is far easier for it to happen again.

Among the measures announced by Government this week is to accelerate work on all possible accommodation options. Hmm. It sounds familiar doesn’t it? A new local authority-led call for vacant properties/holiday homes is to be launched.

We all know there are people all over the country who have pledged accommodation in their own homes but who wait, frustrated and confused to hear back on their offers.

But there must be a whole host more who have changed their mind after the initial rush of enthusiasm. It’s understandable, especially as it looks as if this war is not going to end any time soon.

Speaking on RTÉ Primetime on Tuesday, Mr O’Gorman said just 10 of 500 State Buildings due to be rendered suitable to house refugees are now in operation. But who sets the decision-making bar here?

Apparently, as an example, Kilbride Army Barracks in Co Wicklow was recently deemed inappropriate, especially for children, owing to its remoteness. But some in Government question whether overly strict criteria are being applied in such a desperate situation in terms of getting a roof over people’s heads.

Ukranian refugees, Tetiana Antropova and Tetiana Romanko stayed at Dublin Airport over the weekend due to the lack of accommadation available for refugees. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

To be fair to the minister, there is a clue in the name of his Department — Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth — as to why it may be ill suited to this particularly tough challenge of scaling up to house tens of thousands of refugees.

That is not to denigrate the efforts of the minister and a small number of very hard-working officials.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik pointed out in the Dail on Tuesday, how disappointing it was the Government did not engage earlier with this accommodation crisis “to ensure that we would have short-term, medium-term and long-term planning in order to ensure that this would not happen”.

As far back as July, she pointed out, she held a briefing with member of the Ukraine Civil Society Forum where that group called for a number of things to be put in place.

“They and members of the Ukrainian community here called for a co-ordinated whole-of-government response led by the Taoiseach.”

The forum also, very wisely, asked for a national lead to be appointed. One person, with responsibility and power and the ability to take quick decisions. That has not happened and no doubt, even now, is still hugely resisted within the ‘system’.

The forum wanted a co-ordination group between civil society and government. It is not the Government that has been preparing the ground in terms of communities accepting groups of refugees to live in their midst, but the non-governmental organisations.

Given how easily feelings can flare in such a situation, or be manipulated by outside groups, this lack of co-ordination is very unwise.

National co-ordinator of the forum, Emma Lane-Spollen pointed out back in the summer how the Government had done a very good job in managing the initial response.

Lack of forward planning

But even at that point, the community groups and civil society organisations were frustrated with lack of communication and forward planning. They point out now how we are failing our international obligations in relation to these refugees.

The numbers arriving here had risen significantly in recent weeks, as the war escalates and we move deeper into winter, a particularly harsh season in Ukraine.

The effects of Russian military action mean many utilities, such as those providing water and energy have been hit, and where there is energy, the cost is high.

Of the Ukrainians who have arrived here, 10,000 are already working. With a ‘normally’ functioning domestic housing market, those people would have moved into their own private accommodation by now.

There have also been changes in the profiles of those arriving. Initially the breakdown was 80% women and children, 20% men but that latter figure is now 37% men.

As of last weekend the news of our current accommodation pinch had spread to Ukraine ensuring a chill affect has taken hold and numbers arriving have dipped significantly.

The Taoiseach defended the Government’s performance this week, seeking acknowledgement that we never before had to deal with such numbers coming into the country.

Micheál Martin said, along with our EU partners, we had pledged to do everything we can to accommodate Ukrainians.

There is no doubting the sentiment, but the planning remains considerably off target.