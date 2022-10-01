Daniel McConnell: Anger and compromise as Budget got thrashed out

Last Monday afternoon, photographer Moya Nolan and I were in the portrait room in the Department of Finance with ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe.

It has become a tradition to get photographs of them ‘signing off on the Budget’ the day before its formal announcement.

Both were clearly exhausted but in relaxed form.

I asked them how it was going. “The shop is closed,” came the reply from McGrath.

But it turns out, that while the majority of the Budget was over the line, the amount of money for the departments of Health and Social Welfare for 2023 was still being argued over and would not be signed off until well after midnight that night. Down to the wire.

The formation of any budget is a mammoth task.

Hundreds of officials across every government department work for months to deliver a package of new spending measures and tax cuts for the following year.

Budget 2023, with its €11bn package of goodies announced last Tuesday was no exception.

Conflict

And what is often forgotten, governments are not one homogeneous entity, but rather a collection of independent republics who act not in cooperation but rather in conflict with each other.

With the decision to bring the Budget forward and its record amount of spending, the added pressure on those involved was immense.

Many remembered Brian Lenihan’s decision to bring forward the Budget in 2008 to October, just weeks after the bank guarantee with disastrous consequences.

A decision to take away medical cards from the over 70s brought tens of thousands of pensioners out on to the streets and rocked Fianna Fáil to its core.

Back in July, McGrath had resolved that a cost of living package, separate to the main Budget, would have to be brought forward to deal with rampant inflation.

By that stage, it was felt a package of €1bn would suffice, given it was on top of €2.4bn already spent since October last year.

He instructed his officials to kick over the stones in all departments and look for measures that could ease the cost of living.

McGrath set down one major criterion. These measures had to be able to role out in a matter of weeks after the announcement and not be delayed

For example, Norma Foley proposed the introduction of free school books at this point as part of an interim package of measures announced before the summer recess, but it was felt it needed more work.

Officials who normally clear off for August on holidays had to cancel their plans and with inflation only increasing, by the start of September, the €1bn package was now closer to €3bn.

It is clear that by last Saturday, while many departments had concluded their Budget allocations, quite a few had not and an intense weekend of work lay ahead.

McGrath and his top officials, including his main advisor Kevin Barrett, were in the department from cock crow, but Donohoe was absent.

Donohoe absence

He was on his way to Limerick to attend a Fine Gael event for small businesses.

“It was a disaster. We lost a whole day, as Paschal did not return to the department until 4pm,” said one source.

By Saturday, with childcare, welfare, and the ever-troublesome health changes still not agreed, a further complication had arisen.

A lot of pressure was coming from the non-profit sector, such as schools, hospitals, community halls, and sports clubs about their energy bills.

They needed help and it quickly emerged that an extra €300 million would have to be found.

But this was a matter of real tension as Donohoe “pushed back hard” on calls for him and his department to devise the mechanism to help this sector.

Donohoe was annoyed that less than a week earlier he had been asked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to rescue the scheme for businesses which was sinking due to the inability of Eamon Ryan’s department to sort it out. He said to now look at a scheme that included bodies who had no relationship with the Revenue Commissioners was “a bridge too far,” sources say. In the end, McGrath agreed to look at a grants system and the crisis was averted.

Weekend in the Whittaker room

Most of Saturday and Sunday was spent by McGrath’s officials in the Whittaker room in Finance trying to sort out the morass that is the health budget.

It was clear that McGrath’s department and Stephen Donnelly’s department were “way apart”.

There was a clear gulf of several hundred million between the two sides into Sunday, just hours before McGrath and Donohoe had to present their Budget to their party leaders and Eamon Ryan for approval.

It was appearing on Sunday that Donnelly was set to have to forego his list of new spending measures as the cost of standing still was enormous.

Perennial tensions over the accuracy of health spending numbers were present here too, with Donnelly’s top officials including Robert Watt and McGrath’s top officials 'butting heads'

At the same time, Donohoe’s staff were grappling with how to introduce the scheme to help businesses cope with increased energy costs.

Sources say an initial idea to base it on turnover was rejected as many businesses would remain outside the scope of the scheme if they had already reduced down to a five-day working week.

A similar idea to base it solely on energy bills was also rejected, so ultimately they hit upon the idea of unit cost. While there were no ideological disagreements between the three parties on this measure, it proved exceptionally difficult to finalise.

The Sunday night meeting with the three party leaders in the expansive Sycamore Room in Government Buildings was key and issues like the double child benefit payments, the bonus welfare payments, and disability payments were signed off.

However, disagreement lingered into late Monday on the scale of ancillary welfare payments as to how much people would get. “This proved tricky and people were very tetchy by this stage,” said one senior source.

McGrath and Donohoe, now working 16-plus hour days, did not leave Government Buildings until 1.30am, with Donohoe posting Instagram videos throughout the day.

Varadkar's tax proposal

One of the most interesting battles behind the scenes was around Leo Varadkar’s proposal of a middle 30% rate of income tax.

“There were a lot of political discussions around this. Fine Gael were pushing very hard for a commitment that the policy would be followed but naturally enough, Fianna Fáil did not want their hands tied,” said a senior source.

In the end, the language in Donohoe’s speech committed to no more than exploring the issue next year.

“There was lots of argy-bargy on this one. Leo and Fine Gael wanted it much stronger but there was a lot of kickback from Fianna Fáil,” said the source.

McGrath’s officials are said to have argued that the Irish tax system is complex enough with eight different thresholds and adding a ninth does not make sense.

“I don’t think it will happen, the tax system needs more clarity, not more complexity,” said one source.

By the time we met the ministers on Monday afternoon, we now know that welfare and health were not nailed down, and childcare was also problematic as there were concerns over how many people would actually end up using the system.

Health was resolved when McGrath allowed Donnelly draw upon the Covid contingency fund to deal with waiting lists as it was argued much of the problem was caused by the impact of Covid. Welfare was sorted and by the time McGrath signed off on the Expenditure Book of Estimates, it was after 1am on Tuesday morning. McGrath and Donohoe were back at their desks five hours later to finalise their speeches for Budget 2023.