Fergus Finlay: McCarthy. Nixon. Trump. We've been here before — but this time they might win

The portrait is indelible. An angry, bitter old man, locked in front of his television set, refusing to admit any truth except his own. For hours he sits, watching the destruction of the US Capitol building he has unleashed and refusing to do anything about it — choosing to wait until it has succeeded or palpably failed. It is a coup against his office and his oath of office, and he wants it to succeed.

Outside the room in which he watches, his acolytes are becoming more and more anxious. People are being clubbed and beaten; shots have been heard. His own deputy, trapped in the building, is at risk of his life.

But the old man doesn’t care. He cares only about one thing — that the victory he believes is his birthright has been taken from him. It has happened only because those who should have stood by him — his deputy in particular — have betrayed him. They didn’t have the courage, he keeps muttering. And when he is told that his deputy may actually be hanged from makeshift gallows on the steps of the building, he mutters that he probably deserves it.

This is the 45th president of the United States of America. This is a man who stood in front of what he himself insisted was the biggest crowd ever to witness a presidential inauguration and swore an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the US. He is the democratic successor of some of the greatest Americans who ever lived, men who changed the course of world history.

A well-organised mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, enraged that their man had lost the US presidential election. All the while, Trump was watching TV coverage of the coup attempt, doing nothing to stem the violence outside. Picture: Jon Cherry/Getty

He is a man who has betrayed his oath, betrayed his country, betrayed everyone who believed in him. On the day he was sworn in, he promised to end what he called “American carnage”. On the day he was declared to have lost, he unleashed what could have been irredeemable carnage.

The portrait of Donald Trump that has emerged from the hearings of the congressional committee investigating the attempted coup on January 6 is not just indelible.

It’s haunting.

For a long time before the 20202 presidential election, Trump was obsessed with the unthinkable possibility, as he saw it, of losing. He was ready from the beginning to do whatever was necessary to overturn any result he didn’t like.

January 6 wasn’t a spontaneous protest that got out of control. It was the culmination of a whole series of actions taken by Trump to set aside a democratic result. If he could have succeeded in bending the Senate to his will by violence, he was willing to do it.

Congressional hearings like the one being played out now about Trump’s treason have had a profound influence on American opinion before. I remember following the Watergate hearings, and watching hearts and minds change as more and more pennies dropped and people came to know the real Richard Nixon.

'Have you no decency?' A question asked of US senator Joseph McCarthy at a Congressional hearing in 1954 which could usefully be asked of many of his political heirs right up to the present day. File picture: AP

I was too young to remember the famous Army-McCarthy hearings when McCarthyism was at its height, but I’ve often watched the famous intervention by Joseph Welch, when he took Joe McCarthy apart with a few words, delivered like a rapier in the hands of a master.

TV and social media Both of those earlier episodes — McCarthyism and Watergate — divided America bitterly, until the truth began slowly to emerge. America was able to come together again in the aftermath of both situations. Television — in its infancy during McCarthyism and completely dominant in American households during Watergate — played a massive role in revealing the truth and bringing down the perpetrators. But television is not the force it was in American life. Although the mainstream TV channels have carried most of the congressional hearings live, Fox News has ignored it entirely. Read More Trust in the establishment fell sharply during the pandemic, with social media a key factor The figures I’ve seen suggest that an average of around 13m Americans watched each of the eight hearings on television (and presumably more online), with larger audiences at the start. However, 3.6m Americans watch Tucker Carlson on Fox (he’s a piece of work) every night of the week.

The Watergate hearings, and the Army-McCarthy hearings before them, were strongly bipartisan, and earned a place in history for some of their major participants.

Only two Republicans agreed to take part in the Trump hearings. One of them isn’t running again, and the other, Liz Cheney, will struggle to hold her seat in November.

So what you have is a set of hearings, played out in public gaze, that has uncovered devastating truth. But they have done nothing to heal divisions. If anything, America is becoming more polarised by the day.

Richard Barnett with his boot on Nancy Pelosi's desk after protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Around this time, Donald Trump was told some of the mob outside wished to hang the vice president, Mike Pence. Picture: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Last weekend, Trump spoke at a rally in Florida for an organisation of “conservative young people” called Turning Point. This organisation, incidentally part sponsored by Fox News, attracted a neo-Nazi rally among other things, complete with swastika flags.

It also attracted politicians who normally seem to live in sewers — one called Matt Gaetz, for instance, entertained the “conservative young people” present with a series of vulgar, misogynistic remarks about women campaigning for abortion rights.

The star was Donald Trump, who spent two hours whinging to them about being the most persecuted man in American history.

He also told them — this man who evaded the draft because he had bunions — that he had wanted while president to award himself the Congressional Medal of Honour, the country’s highest award for bravery.

This astonishing man, devoid of shame or morality, lacking all emotional capacity except the desire to be the centre of attention, capable of any dishonesty or cruelty to secure that position, is still the leader of a cult which commands the support of a huge number of Americans, possibly enough to elect him again, and certainly enough to ensure that no one can prevent him becoming the Republican candidate.

Police and security personnel attempting to quell the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. File Picture: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty

Opposed to Trump right now is a decent man, older and perhaps more frail than Trump, proving to be ineffectual as a leader, incapable of transcending the bitterness of current American political discourse, beset by problems he didn’t cause which he seems unable to solve, without the strength to carry an alternative vision.

As things stand right this minute, there is no one to stop the cult of Trump. Even without Trump in power, the US Supreme Court that he put in place is hell-bent on rolling back generations of hard-won human rights. Outside Washington, all sorts of changes are being made in Republican-controlled states to control and limit the actual ability to vote, and to try to construct insurmountable obstacles to democratic change.

The greatest American president, Abraham Lincoln, always believed that America could never be defeated — except by itself.

“If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher,” he once said.

The cult-like denial of reality of Trump supporters was demonstrated at the Turning Point event he addressed last weekend, which also attracted a neo-Nazi rally. Picture: Phelan Ebenhack/AP

Later this year, there will be mid-term elections in the US. Most forecasters predict that the Democrats will lose their current majority in the lower house, fail to make any gains in the Senate, and watch helplessly as Joe Biden becomes a lame-duck president overnight.

If they don’t read the writing on the wall then, and quickly find someone who can take on the fight, the cult of Trump will win again. And democracy as we know it will begin to die.