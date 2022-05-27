Alison O'Connor: Even slaughter of school children can’t change a polarised America

NPR examined deaths per 100,000 people in roughly 3,000 US counties from May 2021, the point at which vaccinations widely became available.
The data showed that counties that voted 60% or higher for Trump in November 2020 had 2.73 times the death rates of those that voted for Biden. Counties with an even higher share of the Trump vote saw higher Covid-19 mortality rates.
The data also revealed a major contributing factor to death rate difference: The higher the vote share for Trump, the lower the vaccination rate.
“Gun legislation is, in fact, one of the touchstone or symbolic issues — like climate change — that epitomise the nation’s substantial ideological and partisan divide,” he wrote.
In the past she has questioned the legitimacy of school shootings, claiming they were staged and whether a plane really hit the Pentagon on 9/11.