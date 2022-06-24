Alison O'Connor: Coming winter will see issues on food security and fuel availability

Overall, the survey clearly suggested EU citizens supported the actions taken by the EU since the beginning of the Ukraine war and further strengthened public support for the union. Almost six in 10 people are satisfied with the response, while eight in 10 agree with the economic sanctions.
The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has asked us to clarify that it issued a statement to the Liveline programme on June 9 which stated: “NWCI advocates for inclusive language in legislation and policy. NWCI recommended the use of women and people in the amendments to the maternity legislation.”
NWCI has also asked us to clarify that it has “consistently advocated for the inclusion/retention of the word “woman” in government legislation and policy documents”.