Fergus Finlay: Is US society moving towards a total embrace of culture of killing?

Once, many years ago, I was taken hunting for a day in the Pacific Northwest of America. With a shotgun in my arms. It was one of those guns that had to be reloaded after every shot, and there was a terrible kick to it when you pulled the trigger. Because of my inexperience, I didn’t know how to hold it right, and three or four shots left my arm black and blue for days.
But I can still remember the feeling of power from holding that thing. And the feeling of shame afterwards. I’ve been opposed to blood sports all my life, but I came close to being easily converted when given the chance to shoot at a flock of harmless ducks.
So I sort of understand, as repellent as it is, the attraction of guns. It’s still a struggle, though, to get my head around America’s passion for guns, and its blind refusal to make the connection between guns and death.
I think I know America well, although it’s years since I’ve been there for any length of time. I associate Americans with generosity and warmth, because that was my experience time and again over years.
It’s a place of glorious countryside and magnificent, unforgettable cities. It’s easy to see, when you spend any time at all there, why they would come to see themselves as the land of the free and the home of the brave.
But they’re killing each other, day after day, with unspeakable weapons. The weapon of choice is a gun — or rather a range of guns — called the AR-15. These aren’t shotguns that have to be reloaded every time the trigger is pulled.
I saw one doctor describing an AR-15 as a gun that has three main characteristics. Its high-velocity bullets will go through a child’s body so rapidly that they destroy tissue six inches around a bullet entry. It is semi-automatic, which means it will fire as fast as you can pull a trigger. And it has high-capacity magazines — the doctor said more than 10 bullets in a magazine is not necessary unless you want to kill humans.
It’s a killing machine. Not a hunting machine, or a defensive machine. The only purpose of an AR-15 is to kill other people. There are different types of AR-15 (the most popular apparently is made by Colt, a company whose website features the strapline ‘Legends Never Die’). But they all do the same thing — they fire volleys of bullets at enormously high speed into their targets. And increasingly those targets are other people.
They were banned for a period, under temporary legislation steered through by Bill Clinton. Most of the commentary I’ve read suggests that a temporary ban only gave the weapon mystique.