Elaine Loughlin: When counting the cost of civil servants, factor in the high price of consultants

Are we creating a civil service that gets paid more, works fewer hours, and outsources an increasing amount of the job?

Mary Lou McDonald recently sparked a backlash from some within Government when she suggested that our public and civil service was “constipated”. However, even her detractors would agree that there is room for further reform.

It’s a system that spent more than €30m farming out work to private consultants, legal teams, HR experts, and accountants in the past 12 months alone. It’s a culture that is “not easily challenged or changed”, according to finance committee chairman John McGuinness.

Embedded in popular culture is the notion of public service mandarins (played in hit 1980s comedy series 'Yes, Minister' by Derek Fowlds and Nigel Hawthorne) running rings around their ostensible political master (portrayed by Paul Eddington, centre). However, a significant part of departmental spending in Ireland today in fact goes to external consultants, valued at some €30m over the past year.

Writing in this paper last week, the Fine Gael TD claimed an administrative structure had been quietly created, which he described as “a nightmare of quangos, subsidiary public service organisations, satellite companies and organisations, and committees of one sort or another. It’s almost impossible for politicians, the public, or the media to get to the bottom of many of the scandals that are now finding their way into the light.”

In recent weeks, the €81,000 pay increase taken by Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt has cast a spotlight on the salaries earned by our top civil servants. Of course, Mr Watt, who takes home €294,920 a year, is an outlier, earning significantly more than even his counterparts in other departments. However, civil and public servants across all grades have seen their pay increase due to the Building Momentum agreement.

The Cabinet is also expected to agree to a recommendation that working hours for civil servants be restored to pre-Haddington Road levels from July, as outlined in Mulvey report.

As well as the salaries, there's a big bill for outsourced work At the same time, millions of euro in taxpayers’ money continues to be spent lining the pockets of top private legal firms, well-known consultancy practices, PR companies and advisory bodies. Companies such as Mazars, Ernst & Young, and KPMG all feature on the long list of work that was outsourced from Government departments at a cost of €31m last year. 'I think some senior managers feel [outsourcing] insulates them, because it’s somebody else’s responsibility to make the recommendation, not them,' says former minister Brendan Howlin of the Labour Party Picture: Damien Storan This bill does not include the departments of education or higher education, as both have yet to count and publish their 2021 consultancy spend. Almost half of the total figure was spent by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, which racked up a €14.3m bill. The Department of Agriculture forked out more than €4.4m on external consultants, the Department of Children spent €5.3m on private firms, while the outside consulting provided to the Department of Housing came to €1.8m. Although the Chief State Solicitor’s Office provides litigation, advisory, and conveyancing services to government departments, more than €1.49m was spent hiring some of the country’s top legal firms, including William Fry, Matheson, and Arthur Cox. Former public expenditure and reform minister Brendan Howlin says the system of using external advisers in many ways suits top civil servants, as it provides departments with cover: I think some senior managers feel it insulates them, because it’s somebody else’s responsibility to make the recommendation, not them. And that’s not good either. Looking at the use of outside human resources consultants, which included €37,234 of spending by the Department of Transport, Mr Howlin said HR positions are among a number of areas that have become “promotion posts”. “So people became the HR manager without any specific training. The whole reform agenda was to build up specialty, so you will have financial management or trained financial managers, you will have human resource managers who are trained and specific human resource managers across the public service. They should not be dependent on external advisers for that,” he said. Former communications minister Denis Naughten also believes government departments have become far too reliant on outside advisers. “Every time a complex decision has to be made in government or by a government department, a team of consultants are hauled in, who are accountable to nobody.” While he said external consultation is important, it must complement expertise within government, not replace it. He warned that external consultants can sometimes provide departments with the advice they think their paymasters want to hear. He has also suggested that, instead of getting a private consultancy firm to act as a “middle man”, department staff should be able to go directly to experts and academics for advice. "We end up paying consultants who go and glean the information off the experts, the academics, and then present in a particular format to a government department,” Mr Naughten said. 'Every time a complex decision has to be made in government or by a government department, a team of consultants are hauled in, who are accountable to nobody,' says Denis Naughten TD. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins “What we should be doing far more is going directly to the academics, asking them to provide us with advice because the advice that they will provide us is untainted. Ethically, they have to give us untainted advice, so at least you have the factual information to then make the decision one way or the other, rather than relying on the consultants.”

Of course, some level of outside consultancy will always be required, as many departments rightly stressed when providing their spending details.

Mr Naughten pointed out that, when he was a minister: “I had two and a half staff working on EU energy legislation: In the UK at the time, they had over 200 staff working on that area. So that’s why we are so reliant on external advice.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has as much as admitted that a further pay increase for our civil and public servants will be on the cards when unions and Government officials next gather to thrash out a deal.

“It’s absolutely the case that, if the Government were to agree to any further pay increases this year, that we would be looking for something in return, particularly around productivity,” Mr Varadkar added.

The volume and type of work that is pushed off the tables of department staff and into the private sector should be examined as part of any new deal.

What to look out for this week

Tuesday

At today’s weekly Cabinet meeting, the agriculture minister is expected to provide details of the €25m deepwater quay facility to be built in Galway.

Following the shocking report into the Camhs service in south Kerry, Sinn Féin is bringing forward a private members’ motion on mental health services for children and young people around the country.

The education committee will examine the Admissions to School Bill 2020, which Labour says would stamp out elitism. The committee will hear from the Joint Managerial Body (JMB), the Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) as well as Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI).

Meanwhile, the children’s committee will explore the rights of the child in relation to domestic and international surrogacy. It will speak to Special Rapporteur for Child Protection Conor O’Mahony and representatives from Irish Families Through Surrogacy.

Wednesday

The Dáil will debate a motion on the cost of cancer care, which is being brought forward by the Social Democrats.

Welcoming the easing of restrictions, Independent TD Catherine Connolly recently told the Taoiseach that the Government needed to explain the rationale behind the decision. As a result, there will be statements on the matter in the afternoon.

The bill to give households a €100 reduction on their energy bills will also be debated.

In the Seanad, Fine Gael members are bringing forward a motion demanding action to tackle a backlog in passport applications.

Thursday

Heather Humphreys, the social protection minister, will take questions in the Dáil from 9am, followed by Roderic O’Gorman, the children’s minister.

The public accounts committee will hear from Transport Infrastructure Ireland about budgets and spending.