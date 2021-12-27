John Fogarty: Memories of my uncle Bill Cooper

- “Teams shall be provided to the committee-in-charge for the official programme, and to the media, four days before the game.”
- “Official team personnel (selectors/coaches) may act as Maor Camán, but substitutes, injured players, or members of the extended panel may not.”
- “Substitutes are not allowed a kick/puck around at half time.”
- “The team captain shall lead the parade, and only the 15 players commencing the game as per official team list may march in the parade, in team jerseys & numerical order.”
- “For all senior inter-county games, sliotars with yellow leather will be used. For all other games, if there is an agreement between both teams, officially approved sliotars with yellow leather can be used, otherwise, sliotars with white leather shall be used.”
- A team taking the field late before a game shall be subject to a €100 fine (county) and €20 club for every five minutes or part thereof up to 15 minutes, and thereafter for every minute or part thereof up to 30 minutes. A team responsible for a half-time interval being exceeded shall be subject to an €80 fine (county) for every minute or part thereof; Club — Fine €10 for every minute or part thereof. And a team responsible for an interval period allowed being exceeded by more than 10 minutes shall be forfeit the game.
- “Selectors must sit in their designated area.”
- “Ball boys are not permitted.”
- “At least 30 seconds will be provided to teams after the anthem, this is to allow for any team huddles or warm-ups, before they are required to get into position for the start of the game.”
- “Selectors/coaches cannot act as a medic person without advance approval from the committee-in-charge.”