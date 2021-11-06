Joyce Fegan: No skin off our noses with climate-friendly changes

A few years ago I had a reframe, a realisation, when it came to me and my money.

Financial peace of mind felt far more comfortable to me than any material or experiential comfort I could buy. I don't have a high-paying job and anyone who knows me knows that pairs of Manolo Blahniks and Chloé bags weren't exactly my financial downfall, but still, we can all flit notes and coins away in the name of so-called luxurious living.

Why save for tomorrow when you can spend and enjoy yourself today?

It's a bit like the environment. Do I, do we, really have to make these God-awful adjustments in order to save the planet. If you've followed the news emerging from Glasgow this week at the world's global climate talks - Cop26, that's the current political and media framing when it comes to the climate changes we need to make.

We used to live in a world where Charvet-shirt wearing politicians told us we needed to tighten our belts, that we had to live within our means in order for the country's economy to survive. We now live in a world where jet-setting politicians are telling us that private householders will have to foot the bill when it comes to climate change.

The taxpayer paid for the shirts then and the taxpayer is paying for the aviation fuel now - but that's a side note. Being told that near-unavoidable climatic Armageddon is coming and we will be the ones who have to make all these sacrifices and pay for it too, aren't exactly the kind of galvanising messages we need right now.

Reframe is the name of the game.

Right now, climate action is framed in "skin off my nose" terms. Roll up, roll up all those who can't wait to never take a foreign holiday again, who salivate at the very thought of swapping their filet mignon for a mung bean substitute or who are going to be unable to sleep with the excitement of the Black Friday sales in their charity shop?

Not really a great clarion call is it? The queue is looking decidedly short.

Notwithstanding the extremely large fact that large corporations and industries are the big polluters who must tighten their belts and that it is, in fact, the world's wealthiest 1% who produces twice as much carbon emissions as the poorest 50%, climate change is going to impact all our lives.

For the last several years, having interviewed many deeply anxious and extremely informed climate activists, and having read the IPCC reports from 2018 onwards, I've made my own climate changes. I haven't lost as much as a cell of skin off my nose - it's the opposite.

Here are some of the changes I've made:

I haven't taken a flight in two years : That's obviously pandemic related but it's been a conscious choice too. But it also doesn't mean we haven't holidayed. We've become acquainted with the majestic and otherworldly beauty of Connemara. We've had our hearts blown open by the Atlantic winds off the coast of Clare. And we've got to holiday with generations of family, not just us.

: That's obviously pandemic related but it's been a conscious choice too. But it also doesn't mean we haven't holidayed. We've become acquainted with the majestic and otherworldly beauty of Connemara. We've had our hearts blown open by the Atlantic winds off the coast of Clare. And we've got to holiday with generations of family, not just us. We're down to one car : This is a knock-on effect of the pandemic too. We've chopped off an annual car service, an extra car tax and a second car insurance from our household bill. Bar about three occasions, we really haven't needed a second car, and carpooling with friends has saved the day there.

: This is a knock-on effect of the pandemic too. We've chopped off an annual car service, an extra car tax and a second car insurance from our household bill. Bar about three occasions, we really haven't needed a second car, and carpooling with friends has saved the day there. Baby accoutrements : Our baby was born into a pile of passed-on clothes from friends and aunts and uncles. She is dressed until about the age of 4. We were gifted preloved rattles and buggies, toys and books, hand-knitted garments lovingly made by grandaunts and adored by passers by. It gives great peace of mind when you think that the toy market is driven by drilled-for virgin oil.

: Our baby was born into a pile of passed-on clothes from friends and aunts and uncles. She is dressed until about the age of 4. We were gifted preloved rattles and buggies, toys and books, hand-knitted garments lovingly made by grandaunts and adored by passers by. It gives great peace of mind when you think that the toy market is driven by drilled-for virgin oil. Clothes : It's conscious. You can't not wear clothes, but I now go garment shopping with the same mindset and meal plan I take to the supermarket with me. I own a few "good tops" that were consciously considered and will wear well, as well as, at-home garments for this new normal of ours. It was a Steve Jobs/Obama type operation.

: It's conscious. You can't not wear clothes, but I now go garment shopping with the same mindset and meal plan I take to the supermarket with me. I own a few "good tops" that were consciously considered and will wear well, as well as, at-home garments for this new normal of ours. It was a Steve Jobs/Obama type operation. Clothes Waste : When clearing out my pandemic wardrobe, good stuff went to my local charity shop and the scraps went to my local garment recycling bank to be shredded and made into car seats and furniture padding. Knowing how much waste the fashion industry creates, how much water is used and how much goes to landfill, makes conscious purchasing and recycling a lot easier.

: When clearing out my pandemic wardrobe, good stuff went to my local charity shop and the scraps went to my local garment recycling bank to be shredded and made into car seats and furniture padding. Knowing how much waste the fashion industry creates, how much water is used and how much goes to landfill, makes conscious purchasing and recycling a lot easier. Food : When I go to grab a bag of potatoes or carrots or a litre of milk, a quick glance will show that there is little price difference between organic or Irish and non-organic produce. It's often not any more expensive to get organic carrots as opposed to non-organic ones.

: When I go to grab a bag of potatoes or carrots or a litre of milk, a quick glance will show that there is little price difference between organic or Irish and non-organic produce. It's often not any more expensive to get organic carrots as opposed to non-organic ones. Flexitarian : Vegetarians are far more adventurous and creative cooks. We've swapped out meat for a few meals in favour of sweet potato dahls and chickpea curries.

: Vegetarians are far more adventurous and creative cooks. We've swapped out meat for a few meals in favour of sweet potato dahls and chickpea curries. Presents : We go down the experiential route now, gifting hotel nights, massages, meals out and other vouchers for family birthdays and other occasions.

There is no skin missing off my nose. We still use a car. We still eat meat. We still have heating bills. We still buy clothes and crucially, we still have a life.

When it comes to the climate it is the wealthiest nations who are doing the most damage, so it is incumbent upon us to make changes.

But just as turkeys will never vote for Christmas, those of us in the west aren't going to be easily convinced to give up fast fashion, retail therapy, weekend breaks or other luxuries in order to save a future that feels eons off. That's why it's a reframe game.

These personal changes take no skin off the nose of the privileged, instead they give peace of mind that we are at least doing something at an individual level. And as the native American saying goes: "We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children".

Any changes we might have to make aren't sacrifices, they're investments in a better life for you now and our children later.