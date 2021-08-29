Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: How to make classic spaghetti carbonara in under half an hour

How is it almost September? The summer is flying by, even more so than usual in a year where time seems to have little meaning as our usual routines have had to be abandoned. I would have thought that when each day is largely like the last time would seem to slow down, that the days would drag. Instead, the opposite has proven to be the case, for me at least. It feels like summer has barely begun, and now it is almost over. When every day is pretty much the same as the last, they fly by without us noticing. I think the anticipation of landmark moments like travel, weddings, parties, sporting events and concerts help us to mark time and give it meaning. Without them, time stops making sense.

Thankfully, as we slowly begin to return to some sort of new normal, the landmarks are beginning to happen again. Schools are reopening, some already have done so this week, so across the country lots of families are getting back into that familiar routine. It will be a blessed relief for many after a year when our children have missed out on so much. It will also be a busy time, between the last-minute scramble to find those one of two schoolbooks that were inevitably out of stock or adjusting the weekly shop for school lunches and evening meals and all the other bits and bobs that will need sorting.