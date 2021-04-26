Ruby Walsh: Echoes In Rain looks set to edge Patrick Mullins closer to amateur title

Unfortunately for Punchestown, I still qualify as part of the answer for who was the last winner of certain races at the Punchestown festival.

Thankfully, not for long more because when the tape flies back at 3.40 on Tuesday afternoon, the two-year wait for the thrills of this fantastic week’s racing will be over.

I loved riding at my local festival, but I have also always loved going there, from the time when Kill National School would give us two days off to go and I had to beg my mother to let me go the third — she always did, but I guess she let me sweat on it so I would understand how lucky I was.

And I can’t wait for Tuesday, even if I wish it was 2022 and the thousands of you could make the trip to be there too.

Every year is different but as it is always the season finale, different championship battles are won and lost here.

Twice at this meeting in recent years, Willie Mullins pegged back and triumphed over Gordon Elliott, but that tussle was over this year before Gordon got his suspension. I managed to peg back Davy Russell one year but didn’t another, and Jamie Codd held Patrick Mullins off two years ago.

This year’s title deciders involve Patrick and Jamie again, as they start the day level in their quest for the qualified riders’ title, and Rachael Blackmore starts the day four behind the returning-from-injury and defending champion Paul Townend in their bids to be crowned champion jockey.

Neither title will be won on Tuesday but for Rachael and Jamie they could be lost. Rachael needs Patrick to do her a favour in the eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle. Of Willie Mullins’ two runners, Paul has opted for Blue Lord and Patrick picks up the ride on Echoes In Rain.

The betting cant split them, and most people in Closutton can’t either, but the perils of being the stable jockey to the trainer who farms winners at this meeting is that he runs his best horses against each other all week and the obvious ones don’t always collect.

I ought to know. Three years ago, Cilaos Emery chinned Melon in this and I was on the latter, but Echoes In Rain could put Patrick one in front of Jamie rather than Paul five in front of Rachael.

Willie runs seven in the Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle, and Ruaille Buaille or Jazzaway might the best of those. Paul sits this one out, minimising the risk of aggravating his foot injury with bigger rides to come but Rachael has a chance on Champagne Gold, although Magic Tricks would be my pick as the likely winner.

The 5.25, the William Hill Champion Chase, is one of the highlights of the week. Un De Sceaux triumphed over Min here two years ago — I picked the wrong one again — and Paul has opted for Chacun Pour Soi over Allaho, the stable companion he left behind at Cheltenham and which Rachael again rides.

Maybe the Champion Chase runner-up Nube Negra will chin them both and give victory to Dan and Harry Skelton. It is wonderful to see some UK runners here this week, but I think Willie’s two will make this a spectacle not to be missed.

Willie has suggested, in hindsight, they should have used Chacun’s jumping powers more at Cheltenham but Allaho likes to rock and roll too so this will be fasten-your-seat-belt stuff. Thrilling to be part of — once you come out the right side of the result. No point in lying about that. At this level the thrill of speed wears off quickly if you lose and, on Tuesday, the implications of the result before Monkfish and Envoi Allen square up 6.30 could be huge.

Is Rachael three behind after riding a winner for Willie or has Paul bagged a double and sealed the deal? The Land Rover bumper will probably pass me by waiting for the big two in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase, but it won’t pass by Patrick, Jamie or the thousands of store sale consignors and breeders.

In regards of a steer for the winner, Hemlock needs to improve and all I know about Nonbinding is that he cost €135,000 at the qualifying sale for this race. Follow the market moves, but many shrewd punters I know believe bumpers keep bookmakers in business. Picking the right one from 10 whispers I will hear by the off time of “x really likes his” is proof of that.

The next race is proof of why we in Ireland should not bemoan the introduction of the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival as, before us at Punchestown, at the climax of the season, we get the clash between the two best staying novice chasers around: Monkfish and Envoi Allen.

One is coming here off an underwhelming win in the Brown Advisory, the other off the back of a fall in the Marsh. Monkfish stays all day, Envoi is bred to but has never been asked, and both are Grade One winners over shorter. One had a hard race at Cheltenham but the other only barely got warmed up, and one is reunited with the jockey who has won has the seven races on him while the other has a brand new rider.

Both can front run, both can take a lead, and both made novicey mistakes last time out that they should have learnt from. By the time Jamie Codd goes to post on Vital Island in the first banks race of the meeting, at 7.00, Rachael could be two behind Paul and in with a real chance, or he could six clear with the title in the bag.

Seven of the eight races tomorrow have an extra angle — Hari Kari and Whatcolouristhewind at 7.35 included. Jamie or Patrick needs to ride three winners this week to win, Paul the same, but right now Rachael needs eight. That will change, but she needs all the balls to bounce her way. I wish them all luck because Tuesday is D-Day.

Nap and Double

Echoes In Rain (nap) 4.15 and Magic Tricks 4.50