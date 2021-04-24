Ruby Walsh: Harry Skelton took his chances when they came his way

Fact or fiction, I’m not certain which one we all prefer but this week we have a bit of both, and we will start with the facts because they are certain. Before the first race this afternoon at Sandown Park, Paul Nicholls will be crowned champion trainer for the 12th time, having conjured up his best tally to date, of 173 winners.

Obviously, trainers’ titles are determined by prize money but a big part of being a champion at anything is being able to maximise the talent at your disposal. Paul has long been able to do that and even this season showed his mastery at placing his horses in the races they are most likely to win, skipping Cheltenham with Clan Des Obeaux and Monmiral and reaping rich rewards at Aintree, and having Frodon tuned to the hilt at Christmas time for the King George.

He may not have the quality of horses he once he had but I am ready for the debate with whomever would like to have it that he hasn’t maximised the earning and winning potential of his string and therefore is a deserved champion.

I know from working with him and for Willie Mullins that more thought and consideration is put into winning with the lesser names than the big ones.

Anthony McCoy reigned supreme in the UK for 20 years before his retirement and Richard Johnson swiftly took over for four years. Last season Brian Hughes won his first title but this season, after a great duel, he has lost out to Harry Skelton.

It has always been Harry’s ambition to be where he finds himself today, standing on the podium in the Esher parade ring being crowned champion jockey and it will be an immensely proud moment for family, especially for his Olympic gold medal-winning dad Nick. Being the son of such a talented rider has always brought its own expectations of what Harry would achieve and in his first season, in 2005/06, he drew a blank from one ride. The following season he did a little better on the number of rides, with 14, but still that elusive winner couldn’t be found.

However, in 07/08 he rode 14 winners, went up to 27 in 08/09 and 31 in 09/10. But the worrying stat for Harry that season was he rode 46 seconds, 15 more than he did winners. The stall that hits most jockeys once their claim dwindles and they are expected to compete on a level playing field with hardened professionals hit Harry the following season and his winners fell back to 29 in 10/11. They then dropped to 20 in 11/12 before the bottom was reached in the 2012/13 season with just eight winners.

Even though he probably couldn’t see it, the trend of more seconds than winners had gone too and all he needed was the ammo. Every jockey, sports person or competitor needs a chance and Harry was just about to get his lucky break. It is up to each individual what they do with it.

The following season his brother Dan started his fledgling training career and together the Skelton boys would embark on upward trajectory to where they are now: Dan with the ambition, Harry with the understanding of how quickly racing knocks you down, and Nick standing in the background, square behind his sons and ready to help when required.

The 2013/14 season saw an increase to 26 winners for Harry followed by a career best 55 in 2014/15, to a maiden milestone century in 2015/16. The same score of 101 in 2016/17 was followed by 131 and 178 until covid hit, along with a move towards quality over quantity on Dan’s front, and a score of 97 last season from 200 fewer rides.

To be champion in the UK, you have to have the quantity of rides. However, from Christmas of 2020 the Skelton’s sensed Harry had a chance of being champion jockey and they set about it in relentless fashion, Harry admitting that life at home for his wife and fellow jockey Bridget hasn’t been easy.

But the reward was achieved. A score, at time of writing, of 151 winners with an unassailable lead has propelled Harry to the top but he hasn’t been an overnight sensation. He is he proof of reality. Yes, he had a name to help him - so did I - but he took the chances when they came his way, just like Paul Townend and Rachael Blackmore are, and their battle next week will add spice to the Punchestown festival, as will Jamie Codd versus Patrick Mullins.

Paul was a teenage sensation but waited in the wings for many years for me to step aside, and Rachael’s rise to the top has been well documented by now. Again, patience and graft have gotten her to where she is now.

Jamie Codd rode Willie Mullins’ bumper horses before Patrick came along and whilst he went back to the pointing fields, he never left the track scene. It wasn’t until Gordon Elliot came along that track successes in any sort of quantity came his way.

Covid may have shown the world we are in too much of a hurry but when you look at most of the names I have mentioned, patience has always been a virtue. Jockeys are no different to anyone else, always wondering why they have not made it to the top overnight.

But the reality is, the tortoise beat the hare because the tortoise never gave up.