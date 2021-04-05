Michael Moynihan: The search for fresh material

It's not easy, lads. The absence of material is beginning to take a toll.
I’ve mentioned the great Caroline Criado Perez here in the past, author of Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men — one of those books which genuinely changes the way you see the world.
She popped up during the week pointing out a snippet which would have definitely made it into her book if it had happened a few years ago.
There were reports last week about the new saliva test for concussion, with a BBC story stating that a trial on rugby players suggested testing had a 94% success rate.
Good news, right?
The story added: “ . . . the test cannot yet be used on women because of a lack of data”, with a medic involved in the study admitting “to say this test would work in women would be wrong”.
To be fair, the rugby authorities hope to gather data from the women’s game soon — the postponement of the Rugby World Cup this year due to Covid has deprived them of the chance to get samples from a large group, for instance.
Criado Perez herself acknowledged progress even in the reporting of the story.
On social media she criticised sport science (“which has consistently the worst rates of research including women”) but added: “A few years ago that BBC report wouldn’t have mentioned that the test didn’t work for women & would have presented the test as gender neutral.” A positive there at least.
A pal asked me last week why I’d begun dropping items about gambling into the column in recent weeks.
Easy: there’s so much information in circulation about the gambling industry that every week seems to provide yet another staggering reminder of how much money is sucked into it. I leave it to readers to decide their own views on that industry.
This week, for instance, we learned that Bet365 reported an 8% fall in revenue last year and a 74% fall in operating profits as a result of sports events being cancelled because of the pandemic.
Don’t worry too much, though. Chief executive Denise Coates still earned £421m (or approximately €495m) last year, bringing her total pay since 2016 to £1.3bn (or approximately €1.52bn).
Coates has built Bet365 from a small building in a car park in Stoke into a multinational business. She’s entitled to whatever wage she or the company deems fit.
But as a glimpse into the kind of money generated by this business - an oblique indication of the sheer amounts that are being gambled online - it’s astounding.
Just think: Here’s an operation that’s still vastly profitable even after paying out almost half a billion euro in wages to just one individual.
I’m not sure how I missed this one when it came out last year, but now it’s available in paperback, I think there’s no excuse for picking it up and enjoying a cuppa while reading it.
by Augustine Sedgewick tells a couple of stories.
One is that of the Manchester native who managed to make coffee the main crop in El Salvador, with disastrous long-term consequences for the country’s citizens.
The other story pieces together coffee’s rise to superstardom, aided in no small part by being included as part of US soldiers’ rations; the ease of stacking coffee cans in supermarkets; and the introduction of a new element to the workday: the paid coffee break, recognised by the American courts in 1956 because they “promote more efficiency and result in a greater output”.
Milk and one sugar, please.